Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains forecast in AP coast

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Oct 20, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal, to weaken by Oct. 25
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy examines flood-affected areas in Krishna, Guntur districts through aerial survey.
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy examines flood-affected areas in Krishna, Guntur districts through aerial survey.

Visakhapatnam: A fresh low pressure has formed over east central Bay of Bengal and is likely to become well marked in another 72 hours.

It will remain in the Bay for another three days and slowly move towards north Odisha and West Bengal.

 

Reports from Indian Meteorological Depa-rtment (IMD) said it will become a depression on Tuesday and a deep depression the following day.
The system will take a curve and move toward Bangladesh and Assam, sparing the Odisha and Bengal coasts.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu. The system will weaken around October 25. Reports said the continuous low pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal are delaying the withdrawal of southwest monsoon and the onset of the northeast monsoon.

 

According to IMD, the northeast monsoons should set in over Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 20. Last year, it touched the southern coasts on October 16.

