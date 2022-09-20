  
Nation Other News 20 Sep 2022 Move bodies from Gan ...
Nation, In Other News

Move bodies from Gandhi Hospital, PIL urges High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 20, 2022, 10:13 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2022, 4:22 pm IST
The Abhinava colony residents submitted that they were facing troubles and at discomfort from the foul smell emanating from the decomposed bodies. — DC File Image/P. Surendra
 The Abhinava colony residents submitted that they were facing troubles and at discomfort from the foul smell emanating from the decomposed bodies. — DC File Image/P. Surendra

Hyderabad: The state medical and health authorities have taken all steps against causing inconvenience to colonies surrounding Gandhi Hospital and its visitors from foul smell emanating from bodies in the mortuary.

T. Srikanth Reddy, government counsel on behalf of the department and police, on Monday furnished a status report to the High Court about the conditions at the hospital’s mortuary.

This report was prepared following the directions of the court in July while dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abhinava Colony Residents Association. The colony residents submitted that they were facing troubles and at discomfort from the foul smell emanating from the decomposed bodies. Further, they contended that it was a violation of constitutional provisions and it had become an environmental hazard.

They sought the court to direct the authorities to shift all bodies to the city outskirts. The status report mentions that unidentified bodies are only kept for 72 hours at the hospital. Later, they would be subject to exhumation with assistance from the GHMC authorities.

...
Tags: gandhi hospital mortuary
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)

Shun poll-focused approach, Modi tells mayors

A file phtoo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Tharoor fails to get support from home state for Congress prez bid

A file photo of DNK keader A. Raja

TN BJP leader files complaint with LS Speaker against DMK MP's hate speech

A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waving at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Parassala, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Image: PTI)

Congress leaders from Coastal Karnataka want Rahul yatra



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Godavari in spate again

As Godavari river witnesses floods, huge quantum of water gets discharged from Polavaram project's spillway downstream into the river on Monday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Petition in SC challenges reservation on basis of economic criteria

G. Mohan Gopal, former director of the National Judicial Academy, has argued that the 103rd amendment violates the basic structure norm of democratic government and structure for securing social order. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->