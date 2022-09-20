Move bodies from Gandhi Hospital, PIL urges High Court

The Abhinava colony residents submitted that they were facing troubles and at discomfort from the foul smell emanating from the decomposed bodies. — DC File Image/P. Surendra

Hyderabad: The state medical and health authorities have taken all steps against causing inconvenience to colonies surrounding Gandhi Hospital and its visitors from foul smell emanating from bodies in the mortuary.

T. Srikanth Reddy, government counsel on behalf of the department and police, on Monday furnished a status report to the High Court about the conditions at the hospital’s mortuary.

This report was prepared following the directions of the court in July while dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abhinava Colony Residents Association. The colony residents submitted that they were facing troubles and at discomfort from the foul smell emanating from the decomposed bodies. Further, they contended that it was a violation of constitutional provisions and it had become an environmental hazard.

They sought the court to direct the authorities to shift all bodies to the city outskirts. The status report mentions that unidentified bodies are only kept for 72 hours at the hospital. Later, they would be subject to exhumation with assistance from the GHMC authorities.