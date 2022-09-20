All lions in Nehru zoo park, except two, are healthy: Dobriyal

The Nehru Zoological Park, one of the biggest zoos in the country, has all of its lions healthy, with the exception of two lions who are receiving treatment. (Wikimedia commons)

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park, one of the biggest zoos in the country, has all of its lions healthy, with the exception of two lions who are receiving treatment, according to principal chief conservator of forests R. M. Dobriyal in response to a tweet from minister K. T. Rama Rao.

On Sunday, a zoo visitor tweeted to K.T. Rama Rao that he had discovered the lions at the zoo to be seriously ill and in need of medical care. The minister replied with a tweet asking the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest to examine the lions.

The lions in the zoo, with the exception of two, are all healthy, according to Dobriyal. The two lions have genetic disorders, a neurotic disorder, and partial paralysis, according to zoo officials. The zoo is home to 20 lions – eight African and 12 Asiatic. The zoo has 2,200 animals of 202 species, of which 40% are large animals.

According to a senior veterinarian who spoke on the condition of anonymity, "There is a big staffing shortage here at this zoo, with just two veterinarians available for the 2,200 people and 202 species, one from the forest department and the other deputed from the State animal husbandry department.