Residents relocate to escape from noise pollution on final day of immersion

Hyderabad: Large numbers of residents in areas adjoining the Hussain Sagar lake have either relocated themselves to other areas temporarily or checked into hotels to escape from the noise pollution on the final day of the Ganesh immersion.

The noise pollution (control and regulation) rules, 2000, bans use of loudspeakers without prior permission. However, this ban was violated by many on Sunday apart as also on other immersion days.

Vasantha Lakhsmi, a resident of Jal Vayu Towers at lower Tank Bund, said the processions have been a nightmarish experience. "This year, people have been thronging the area in huge numbers immediately after the ban on Hussain Sagar immersion was lifted. So we have decided to move to our relatives’ place in Alwal to escape the noise pollution."

Bhargav Naidu, a resident of Khairatabad, said he had booked a hotel room in advance to escape the noise on Sunday, along with his family. "Considering Monday is a working day, I cannot take the risk of spending a sleepless night on Sunday. Though I have brought this to the notice of the authorities, my efforts were in vain."

"With the state government promoting the use of PoP idols and noise pollution, it was better for me to move to a different location after enjoying the peaceful immersion with my family. Several families who can afford to leave their houses have relocated to different places," he said.