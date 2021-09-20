Nation Other News 20 Sep 2021 Residents relocate t ...
Nation, In Other News

Residents relocate to escape from noise pollution on final day of immersion

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 20, 2021, 3:27 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 7:10 am IST
The noise pollution (control and regulation) rules, 2000, bans use of loudspeakers without prior permission
Vasantha Lakhsmi, a resident of Jal Vayu Towers at lower Tank Bund, said the processions have been a nightmarish experience. Representational Image. (DC Image)
 Vasantha Lakhsmi, a resident of Jal Vayu Towers at lower Tank Bund, said the processions have been a nightmarish experience. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Large numbers of residents in areas adjoining the Hussain Sagar lake have either relocated themselves to other areas temporarily or checked into hotels to escape from the noise pollution on the final day of the Ganesh immersion.

The noise pollution (control and regulation) rules, 2000, bans use of loudspeakers without prior permission. However, this ban was violated by many on Sunday apart as also on other immersion days.

 

Vasantha Lakhsmi, a resident of Jal Vayu Towers at lower Tank Bund, said the processions have been a nightmarish experience. "This year, people have been thronging the area in huge numbers immediately after the ban on Hussain Sagar immersion was lifted. So we have decided to move to our relatives’ place in Alwal to escape the noise pollution."

Bhargav Naidu, a resident of Khairatabad, said he had booked a hotel room in advance to escape the noise on Sunday, along with his family. "Considering Monday is a working day, I cannot take the risk of spending a sleepless night on Sunday. Though I have brought this to the notice of the authorities, my efforts were in vain."

 

"With the state government promoting the use of PoP idols and noise pollution, it was better for me to move to a different location after enjoying the peaceful immersion with my family. Several families who can afford to leave their houses have relocated to different places," he said.

...
Tags: ganesh chathurthi 2021, hussain sagar, ganesh immersion, noise pollution hyderabad, immersion days, vasantha lakhsmi, jal vayu towers, bhargav naidu, final day of immersion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Veerraju said that rice was being distributed at Rs one per kilo as the Centre was paying Rs 33 as its contribution and the state government Rs 2. The scheme will continue till November, he said. — Twitter

Modi for all-round development of AP: Veerraju

In West Godavari district, the Veeravasavaram ZPTC was won by Jana Sena and the Achanta ZPTC seat by the Telugu Desam while the remaining 36 ZPTCs were won by the YSRC. — DC Image

YSRC sweep in MPTC, ZPTCs in Godavari districts

The idol of Lord Ganesh being taken from the temple at Dummugudem anicut to River Godavari for immersion. — DC Image

Irrigation officials take part in Ganesh idol immersion at Dummugudem anicut

The BJP president wondered how the state GDP would increase while lakhs of youths were suffering from unemployment problems. — DC Image

KCR reviving feudalism in state: Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Two on bike fall to death from flyover after car crash in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old car driver was also injured in the grisly accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

Kerala Tourism dept launches mobile app for tourists

The design of the app. (Photo: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->