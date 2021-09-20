Nation Other News 20 Sep 2021 Rescued turtles boar ...
Nation, In Other News

Rescued turtles board Air India flight for grand journey to Lucknow from Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 20, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 1:14 am IST
These turtles spent six weeks at the Nehru Zoological Park after they were rescued on August 1 from sellers here
The team of 266 – both Indian tent turtles, and Indian roofed turtles – were taken to Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and the Turtle Survival Alliance. (Photo:DC)
 The team of 266 – both Indian tent turtles, and Indian roofed turtles – were taken to Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and the Turtle Survival Alliance. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: In a first for Telangana and in the fourth such instance in the country, 266 baby Indian tent turtles were airlifted to Uttar Pradesh from the Nehru Zoological Park on Saturday. These turtles spent six weeks at the park after they were rescued on August 1 from sellers here.

The team of 266 – both Indian tent turtles, and Indian roofed turtles – were taken to Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and the Turtle Survival Alliance. The Indian roofed turtles are an endangered species and are given the highest protection under the Wildlife Protection Act.

 

These turtles were confiscated in August this year from two persons. The duo was attempting to sell the turtles to aquarium shops from where people could purchase these for display in their own aquariums at home or as pets.

Following the seizure, 330 turtles were moved to the city zoo. “The zoo officials took good care of them,” Dr Shailendra Singh, director of Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), told Deccan Chronicle. “It is normal at their age, about a year old, to have some instances of mortality among these turtles,” he said.

 

The 266 turtles were flown in specially designed cargo container aboard the Air India flight. The airline is a trusted partner of TSA for trans-locating the endangered wildlife via New Delhi. After an eight-hour flight, they were received at Lucknow by TSA and UP forest department officials.

Dr Singh said these species of turtles are poached to cater to the demand for the illegal pets trade. They look very pretty and fit in beautifully well in aquariums. Both the species are sympatric and found in River Gomti and its associated wetlands, with one preferring the flowing water another the stagnant pools near and within the river.

 

UP chief wildlife warden Pawan Kumar Sharma said such a bold decision and coordinated efforts between states will set good examples for timely repatriation of rescued wildlife, where the origin is known. He thanked the Telangana forest department, and PCCF Shobha for their cooperation.

Imran Siddiqui, conservation biologist from Wildlife Conservation Trust, which works with TSA, said, “It is overwhelming to see the turtles getting rehabilitated in their natural environment. This is a great success for both the UP and Telangana forest departments.”

 

...
Tags: hyderabad nehru zoological park, indian tent turtles, turtle survival alliance, river gomti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Of the total 1.86 crore consumers, state government will subsidise power supply to around 40 lakh consumers. Representational Image. (PTI)

APERC permits discoms to collect ₹ 3,669 crore True-Up charges

Khiartabad ganesh been taking for immersion at hussain sagar lake on Sunday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Ganesha gets joyful send-off

YSR Congress (YSRC) stormed Naidu’s bastion Kuppam in Chittoor district by winning all four ZPTCs and majority of the MPTC seats in the constituency. (Representational Photo: DC)

YSRC storms into Naidu’s Kuppam

AP High Court.

Fibernet scam accused files petition in AP HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Two on bike fall to death from flyover after car crash in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old car driver was also injured in the grisly accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

Kerala Tourism dept launches mobile app for tourists

The design of the app. (Photo: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->