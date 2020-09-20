Nation Other News 20 Sep 2020 COVID fatalities in ...
Nation, In Other News

COVID fatalities in Telangana cross 1000 mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 20, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
The total number of people who have recovered so far in the state was 1,39,700
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a nasal sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at Urban Health Centre in Hyderabad. — PTI photo
  A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a nasal sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at Urban Health Centre in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Telangana crossed the 1.7 lakh mark in its Covid-19 tally with the latest addition of 2,137 cases of the disease taking the total Coronavirus victims in the state so far to 1,71,306. Eight more people also succumbed to the disease taking the fatalities from Covid-19 in the state to 1,033, according to the Covid-19 bulletin released by the health department on Sunday.

The bulletin said 2,192 Covid-19 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday evenings and that the total number of people who have recovered so far in the state was 1,39,700. There were 30,573 active Covid-19 cases in the state and of these, 24,019 persons were either in home or institutional isolation.

 

Hyderabad city and the rest of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area saw 322 more people testing positive. Ranga Reddy district had 184 new cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri had 146, Karimanagar had 132, Nalgond had 124, Siddipet had 109, while Khammam and Warangal Urban had 90 fresh cases each.

As on Saturday evening, there were 2,512 Covid-19 victims admitted to 42 government hospitals, while 222 private hospitals, between them, had 4042 infected individuals as patients. As many as 725 of the patients in government hospitals were in ICUs with another 1,425 being provided with supplementary oxygen. In private hospitals, these numbers were 821 and 1897 respectively.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus in telangana, telangana covid crisis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the 'Lok Sabha' (house of representatives), on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. — PTI photo

Farm Bill will destroy us, cry ryots even as PM Modi terms it watershed moment

Aman Shetty and Akeel Nousheel — DC Photo

ABCD actor Kishore Aman Shetty arrested in Mangaluru for peddling drugs

Ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha as Opposition rushes to Well of House over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday. — PTI photo

Heated debate on farm bills; Opposition members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

A suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist after being arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kochi on Saturday. — PTI photo

Presence of Qaeda operatives among workers causes concern



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli to David Warner: Five explosive players to watch out in IPL 2020

Hyderabad player and Captain David Warner.
 

IPL schedule released: CSK to take on Mumbai Indians in opener

File picture shows Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni at an IPL match. — Sandeep Shetty photo
 

Chennai Super Kings: Top-four contenders despite missing Raina

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Suresh Raina. (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

How Assam's centenarian won battle against COVID

100-year-old Mai Handique being discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital after recovering from COVID-19, in Guwahati. — PTI photo

How's this for cruelty: Floods wash away businesses set up by corona refugees

Rajanikant Satpathy’s flood-damaged poultry unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

A Tamil Nadu village's ‘best wishes’ for Kamala Harris lost in translation

Posters celebrating Kamala Harris's nomination have come up in the ancestral village of her grandfather.

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham