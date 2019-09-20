Nation Other News 20 Sep 2019 6 helipads to help p ...
6 helipads to help police in emergencies, says KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced this during the Assembly session here on Thursday.
Hyderabad: In order to attend to emergency situations within the Greater Hyderabad limits, the Telangana state government is planning to start an air support unit that would help in better policing. About six helipads would be constructed in different parts of the city outskirts, where the helicopters would be stationed and provide necessary support during crisis situations.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced this during the Assembly session here on Thursday. He said that during the events of idol immersion processions and other religious festivities, the police face issues in attending the emergencies.

 

For better policing during such crisis, the helicopters would help the officials taking necessary measures at the earliest to prevent severe damage, he said. “Helipads will be built at six places around the city on the outskirts and helicopters will be stationed there,” said Mr Rao. Further, Mr. Rao said that the state government is planning to implement weekly offs for police personnel soon. While replying to a question raised by Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLAs during the Assembly session on Thursday, Mr Rao said that discussions are underway to finalise the decision of providing weekly offs to police personnel, which would be mostly once in a week or once in 10 days, based on the availability of staff.

The construction of the new Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills would be completed by December this year and its operations would be extended not just to the police department but also to other major departments in the state, with separate cabins for the CM and other ministers to monitor emergency operations in Hyderabad, said Mr. Rao in the Assembly.

The CM also said that salaries for the Home Guards are high compared to that in other states and congratulated Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy, for his efforts in studying the best policing practices in developed countries and for implementing these in the state. He also appreciated the efforts of the police department for providing safety to the citizens of TS.

India, Telangana, Hyderabad


