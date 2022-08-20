Power cuts likely in Telangana as Centre bars purchase

HYDERABAD: Power cuts are likely to be implemented soon in Telangana state as the Centre has barred Telangana state from purchasing additional power in the open market, citing Rs 1,380-crore dues to the generators by Telangana discoms.

As a result, the two state discoms failed to either purchase or sell power through Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Friday. Though power demand reached 12,214 MW on Friday, power utilities were able to meet it thanks to hydel power generation. Changed weather conditions and lesser agriculture operations had reduced demand. It is believed that in the next couple of days, the demand and supply of power will be affected.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reviewed the power supply situation with energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy and other officials. D. Prabhakar Rao, TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director, directed officials to closely monitor demand and supply data.

If the restrictions continue on power transactions, the discoms may need to cut power supply. Especially during peak hours, supply is likely to be cut in agriculture and domestic categories.

Prabhakar Rao said the Centre barred the TS utilities from purchasing power without issuing any notices. “We were unable to draw 20 million units (mu) of power on Friday,” he said.

He reiterated that generators and discoms could sell or purchase the power as per agreement. “We cleared all power dues, but why did the Centre bar Telangana state from power purchases?” he questioned. The Chief Minister directed us to supply power without any hindrance, he said and added, “We are taking utmost care for uninterrupted power supply as hydel generation is in full swing.”

The Telangana High Court has already given a stay order on the matter, he said. “There is no fault from the part of either the state government or discoms in clearing of power dues,” he said and urged customers and farmers to cooperate with the power utilities, if they faced any interruption in power supply. “We are hopeful that the problem will be sorted out amicably soon”, Prabhakar Rao hoped.