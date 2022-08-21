  
Nation Other News 20 Aug 2022 Maha Kumbhabhishekam ...
Nation, In Other News

Maha Kumbhabhishekam at 1000-year-old Kanipakam temple on Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Kanipakam. (Photo: Wikipedia)
 Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Kanipakam. (Photo: Wikipedia)

TIRUPATI: The temple town of Kanipakam is all set for conduct of Maha Kumbhabhishekam at the sacred temple of Lord Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy in Irala mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday.

The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for the Samprokshanam, marking the inauguration of renovation and new construction works at the temple, the history of which dates back to 1,000 years. The renovation of the temple was undertaken at a cost of Rs 10 crore last year and the funds were mobilised by the Kanipakam Devasthanams through donations.

Chittoor district collector M. Hari Narayanan, along with superintendent of police Y. Rishanth Reddy and temple executive officer Suresh Babu, on Saturday reviewed the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbhabhishekam event. The collector has instructed the district administration to make fool-proof arrangements for Sunday’s event.

He asked the temple body to deploy sufficient numbers of temple staff and ensure that the darshan queue lines were managed properly and devotees must have a hassle-free darshan. He directed the officials to provide devotees with drinking water, buttermilk and a proper shelter in the queue lines. He told the officials to put up sign boards for parking places, way to darshan and has directed them to make alternative arrangements, besides setting up complexes for devotees waiting for darshan.

Vinayaka Swamy temple trust board chairman A. Mohan Reddy said that over 50,000 devotees from across the country are expected to take part in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam on Sunday. He said all arrangements have been made for successful conduct of the fete and the temple body also prepared to serve free meals to devotees round-the-clock on the occasion under the Nitya Annadanam scheme.

The temple chairman hailed NRIs I. Ravi and K. Srinivas, who are currently residing in the United States of America, for donating Rs 10 crore towards reconstruction of the temple. He said the temple body also readied a golden chariot for the presiding deity in coordination with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

...
Tags: chittoor, tirupati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 21 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

News

Reason for escalator mishap remains mystery

Police personnel use a sniffer dog to patrol Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai cops get '26/11-like' terror attack threat from Pakistan

All parties have deployed tens of 'prachara rathams' for campaigning which are making continuous rounds in the Munugode town playing songs of respective parties. (Representational image: PTI)

Bypoll fever grips Munugode, politicos on the go

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

BJP looks to put one over TRS today



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

Prima facie Talaq-E-Hasan not so improper, women too have option of “Khula”: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->