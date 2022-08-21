CJI Ramana wants speedy justice for all people

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana made it clear that it is lawyers who are responsible for ensuring speedy justice to all people.

The CJI was speaking after he, along with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, inaugurated the G+7 new building at Civil Courts Complex in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Justice Ramana said, "There are many reasons behind pending cases. Judges and lawyers should seek quick solutions and give people justice in a short period of time. Ultimately, public problems should be solved and justice provided. If the judicial system collapses, it will be a threat to the very survival of democracy,” he warned.

Speaking in Telugu, the CJI disclosed that he had proposed to central government that it provide additional funds for construction of courts. But there had been no response, though chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Tamil Nadu supported the proposal.

Justice Ramana shared experiences of his professional life, including his time as junior lawyer in Vijayawada. He said as lawyers, we should try and do justice to people. They must also strengthen the judicial system. He requested Chief Minister of AP to allot funds for the court complex in Visakhapatnam.

The CJI emphasised that pending cases must be completed quickly. He maintained that vacancies in the judiciary are being filled quickly for the purpose.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Jagan Mohan Reddy referred to Justice Ramana as “Son of Soil”. The CM said that it is remarkable that the foundation stone for the Civil Courts Complex in Vijayawada had been laid by Justice Ramana in 2013 when he was the Chief Justice of the AP High Court. “It is a memorable moment for all that the new Civil Courts Complex is being inaugurated again by Justice Ramana himself as Chief Justice of India.

The Chief Minister assured Andhra Pradesh government’s full cooperation in all matters related to the judiciary.

AP High Court judges Justice C. Praveen Kumar, Justice Vijayalakshmi, Justice Battu Devanand, and Justice Aruna Sagarika; and Bezawada Bar Association president Ch. Vishnuwardhan were among those who participated in the programme.