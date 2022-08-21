  
Nation Other News 20 Aug 2022 CJI Ramana wants spe ...
Nation, In Other News

CJI Ramana wants speedy justice for all people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:28 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 7:04 am IST
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana interacts with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after launching Vijayawada court complex on Saturday. (DC Image)
 Chief Justice of India N V Ramana interacts with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after launching Vijayawada court complex on Saturday. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana made it clear that it is lawyers who are responsible for ensuring speedy justice to all people.

The CJI was speaking after he, along with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, inaugurated the G+7 new building at Civil Courts Complex in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Justice Ramana said, "There are many reasons behind pending cases. Judges and lawyers should seek quick solutions and give people justice in a short period of time. Ultimately, public problems should be solved and justice provided. If the judicial system collapses, it will be a threat to the very survival of democracy,” he warned.

Speaking in Telugu, the CJI disclosed that he had proposed to central government that it provide additional funds for construction of courts. But there had been no response, though chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Tamil Nadu supported the proposal.

Justice Ramana shared experiences of his professional life, including his time as junior lawyer in Vijayawada. He said as lawyers, we should try and do justice to people. They must also strengthen the judicial system. He requested Chief Minister of AP to allot funds for the court complex in Visakhapatnam.

The CJI emphasised that pending cases must be completed quickly. He maintained that vacancies in the judiciary are being filled quickly for the purpose.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Jagan Mohan Reddy referred to Justice Ramana as “Son of Soil”. The CM said that it is remarkable that the foundation stone for the Civil Courts Complex in Vijayawada had been laid by Justice Ramana in 2013 when he was the Chief Justice of the AP High Court. “It is a memorable moment for all that the new Civil Courts Complex is being inaugurated again by Justice Ramana himself as Chief Justice of India.

The Chief Minister assured Andhra Pradesh government’s full cooperation in all matters related to the judiciary.

AP High Court judges Justice C. Praveen Kumar, Justice Vijayalakshmi, Justice Battu Devanand, and Justice Aruna Sagarika; and Bezawada Bar Association president Ch. Vishnuwardhan were among those who participated in the programme.

...
Tags: cji ramana, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh news, vijayawada, visakhapatnam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 21 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

News

Reason for escalator mishap remains mystery

Police personnel use a sniffer dog to patrol Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai cops get '26/11-like' terror attack threat from Pakistan

All parties have deployed tens of 'prachara rathams' for campaigning which are making continuous rounds in the Munugode town playing songs of respective parties. (Representational image: PTI)

Bypoll fever grips Munugode, politicos on the go

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

BJP looks to put one over TRS today



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

TTD Chairman, EO invite Maha CM, Deputy CM for Bhoomi Puja on August 21

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (FIle)

TS yet to install mandated safety measures on national highways: Centre

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->