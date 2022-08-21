  
Nation, In Other News

CJI Ramana says education must for economic revolution

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 7:01 am IST
Acharya Nagarjuna University chancellor and Governor BB Harichandan, Vice-Chancellor P Rajasekhar and Minister Botcha Satyanarayana presenting Honorary Doctorate to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the 37th and 38th Convocation in university premises in Guntur District on Saturday. (DC Image)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday underlined that education in Independent, modern India is not just self-enlightenment, but a movement for social uplift and economic revolution.

The CJI spoke as chief guest of the 37th and 38th convocation of Acharya Nagarjuna University held at the ANU campus. He said he feels extremely privileged to receive an honorary degree from his own university.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is also Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, conferred the degree of Honoris Causa awarded by ANU to Justice Ramana.

The CJI pointed out that in a world shaped by science and technology, it is education that now determines the level of prosperity, welfare, and security of people. He underlined that as the destiny of India lies in classrooms, focus should be on equal educational opportunities for all. He advised students not to limit their learning to just studies but discuss politics, democracy and other issues.

Justice Ramana recalled that during his study in ANU, the university canteen had been the centre of discussions and debates. Their law batch inspired other branches in ANU. But such awareness is now absent among students.

Delivering the convocation address, Governor Harichandan emphasised that a university can grow successfully only when research and teaching go together seamlessly. He said there must be a collaborative environment conducive to learning, with exposure to best international practices and promotion of innovation and creativity.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana participated in the convocation as guest of honour. Earlier, ANU vice chancellor Prof. P. Raja Sekhar presented the annual reports of the university.

