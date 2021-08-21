Nation Other News 20 Aug 2021 HMWS&SB, HMDA en ...
Nation, In Other News

HMWS&SB, HMDA enable Hyderabad to get ‘Water Plus’ certification

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 21, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Ministry has given 50 marks for safe discharge of sewage and septage from community and public toilets, apart from household latrines
Water plus certification is awarded after a corporation ensures minimum 25 percent reuse of treated water in existing STPs for various purposes. — Representational image/PTI
 Water plus certification is awarded after a corporation ensures minimum 25 percent reuse of treated water in existing STPs for various purposes. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Friday certified Hyderabad as 'Water Plus” city, making it the first urban local body in Telangana to achieve this categorisation. This has happened after Hyderabad city got cent percent marks in all nine indicators stipulated by the centre.

The union ministry has given 50 marks for safe discharge of sewage or septage (faecal sludge) and septage from community and public toilets, apart from household latrines. It has given 20 marks for safe cleaning of sewer and septic tanks through mechanised equipment, availability of personal protective equipment and safety equipment in case manual intervention is unavoidable; 10 marks for sufficient de-sludging vehicles and jetting machines for cleaning septic tanks, soak pits and sewers in the city, 50 marks for adequate treatment capacity of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and operational efficiency, 15 marks for re-use of treated water, 30 marks for length of well maintained municipal drains receiving sullage, linked with each other and leading to STPs, placing bar screens, and trash arresters at strategic locations; 40 marks for 100 percent operations and maintenance of sewer networks and STPs; 15 marks for complaint mechanism available for choked sewers, leakage of sewage, water logging, septic tank cleaning, uncovered manholes, drain cleaning, maintenance of logs, complaint redressal status, and 20 marks for responsible sanitation authority and sanitation response unit, as per the ministry’s guidelines. Based on these criteria, surveys had been carried out at 79 locations within Hyderabad city.

 

Water plus certification comes as a credit for state capital after certification of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as ODF++. The certification is all because of efforts made by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), which maintains 25 STPs. Additionally, there are three more STPs maintained by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The water in all these STPs is maintained to a satisfactory level before discharging the treated waste.

Water plus certification is awarded after a corporation ensures minimum 25 percent reuse of treated water in existing STPs for various purposes. The treated STP water in Hyderabad is being reused in parks, construction of roads, public toilets, agriculture, cleaning activities and utilisation for agriculture needs downstream of River Musi.

 

Under Swachh Bharat Mission launched in 2014, certifications are awarded to cities based on different levels, ranging from Open Defecation Free (ODF), ODF+. ODF++ and Water Plus. ODF ensures 100 percent accessibility of toilet facilities to everyone. ODF+ is for proper maintenance of toilets by ensuring basic facilities like water and cleanliness by connecting them to sewer networks. ODF++ ensures solid and liquid waste management (STPs) and visually clean toilets.

...
Tags: hyderabad water plus city, cent per cent marks in 9 categories, safe discharge of sewage, 50 marks to telangana, survey in 79 locations hyderabad, hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (hmws&sb), swachh bharat mission, open defecation free, odf+, liquid waste management, clean toilets
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Citizens purchasing flowers on the occasion of Sravana Masam in Vijayawada. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)

Flower prices touch all-time high in AP

The Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu (PTI)

Sterlite firing enquiry extended

Stating that the power stations that ran to 85 per capacity in 2008 were now operated to only 58 per cent capacity. (AFP Photo)

One more threat of action to AIADMK honcho



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana encounter killings: SC grants Sirpurkar panel 6 months to file report

Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->