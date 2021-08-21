Flower prices touch all-time high in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The prices of flowers touched an all-time high of Rs1,600 per kilo from the normal price of Rs 100 to 200 during the auspicious Telugu Sravana month in Andhra Pradesh. Telugu women celebrated Varalakshmi Vratham this Friday and there were many marriages due to the availability of auspicious Muhuruts on Saturday and Sunday. These, as also the Sravana Pournami on Sunday, hugely increased the demand for and prices of flowers.

The majority of Durga and Lakshmi temples including the famous Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada and other places in 13 districts of the state saw huge rush of women devotees on Friday.

The price of Kanakambaram flower (Crossandra) that normally fetched Rs 200 to 400 per kg, touched an all-time high of Rs1,600. Similarly, the price of Mallepoolu (Jasmine) rose from Rs 200 to 1,200, while that of Sannajajulu (Star Jasmine) rose to Rs 800 from a normal of Rs 200 per kg.

The Chamanthi (Chrysanthemum) price rose to Rs 400 per kilo, Banthipoolu (Marigold) from Rs 40 or 50 per kilo to Rs 200, and Rose price increased to Rs 400 per kg from Rs 40 to 80 depending on variety. Lilly price rose to Rs. 600 from Rs 200 and the prices of other flowers also increased by two to sixfold.

Senior priest Subramanayam said Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival to propitiate Goddess Varalakshmi, one who grants Varalu (blessings). This is an important puja performed by women. Varalakshmi Vrata is performed by women for their own well-being as also of all their family members. “Worshipping Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi who are the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment, and Strength.”

The priest said jasmine, roses, marigold, lilies and other varieties are used for worship and pujas.

The prices of flowers would normally be less in the biggest wholesale flower market named after Rajiv Gandhi and located near the VMC office in Vijayawada. From there, flowers are supplied to other markets.

The all-time high prices of flowers this season has shocked those who visited the markets to purchase flowers for the Varalakshmi Vratam. Women devotees Polimetla Nagamalleswari and G Surekha said they were shocked.

Flower trader Durga Rao said that due to the impact of Covid, the prices of flowers had fallen drastically. Now, the prices skyrocketed due to the holding of many marriages on the auspicious Muhurtams on Saturday and Sunday. He said, this aside, the transport charges have largely increased, and so did the plucking, collecting and shifting charges this week.