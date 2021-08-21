Nation Other News 20 Aug 2021 Flower prices touch ...
Nation, In Other News

Flower prices touch all-time high in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOHD ILYAS
Published Aug 21, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Season of marriages and Varalakshmi Vratham raises demand
Citizens purchasing flowers on the occasion of Sravana Masam in Vijayawada. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)
 Citizens purchasing flowers on the occasion of Sravana Masam in Vijayawada. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: The prices of flowers touched an all-time high of Rs1,600 per kilo from the normal price of Rs 100 to 200 during the auspicious Telugu Sravana month in Andhra Pradesh. Telugu women celebrated Varalakshmi Vratham this Friday and there were many marriages due to the availability of auspicious Muhuruts on Saturday and Sunday. These, as also the Sravana Pournami on Sunday, hugely increased the demand for and prices of flowers.

The majority of Durga and Lakshmi temples including the famous Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada and other places in 13 districts of the state saw huge rush of women devotees on Friday.

 

The price of Kanakambaram flower (Crossandra) that normally fetched Rs 200 to 400 per kg, touched an all-time high of Rs1,600. Similarly, the price of Mallepoolu (Jasmine) rose from Rs 200 to 1,200, while that of Sannajajulu (Star Jasmine) rose to Rs 800 from a normal of Rs 200 per kg.

The Chamanthi (Chrysanthemum) price rose to Rs 400 per kilo, Banthipoolu (Marigold) from Rs 40 or 50 per kilo to Rs 200, and Rose price increased to Rs 400 per kg from Rs 40 to 80 depending on variety. Lilly price rose to Rs. 600 from Rs 200 and the prices of other flowers also increased by two to sixfold.

 

Senior priest Subramanayam said Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival to propitiate Goddess Varalakshmi, one who grants  Varalu (blessings). This is  an important puja performed by women. Varalakshmi Vrata is performed by women for their own well-being as also of all their family members. “Worshipping Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi who are the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment, and Strength.”

The priest said jasmine, roses, marigold, lilies and other varieties are used for worship and pujas.

 

The prices of flowers would normally be less in the biggest wholesale flower market named after Rajiv Gandhi and located near the VMC office in Vijayawada. From there, flowers are supplied to other markets.

The all-time high prices of flowers this season has shocked those who visited the markets to purchase flowers for the Varalakshmi Vratam. Women devotees Polimetla Nagamalleswari and G Surekha said they were shocked.

Flower trader Durga Rao said that due to the impact of Covid, the prices of flowers had fallen drastically. Now, the prices skyrocketed due to the holding of many marriages on the auspicious Muhurtams on Saturday and Sunday. He said, this aside, the transport charges have largely increased, and so did the plucking, collecting and shifting charges this week.

 

...
Tags: vijayawada, flower prices, sravana masam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

For those at the Secunderabad station road, vendors like James John said there was supposed to be a committee meeting with the GHMC commissioner. — Representational image/Gandhi

Hawkers in Hyderabad allege police harassment

A few IAS and IPS officers, gazetted officers, industrialists, businessmen etc also reportedly gave up Rythu Bandhu but their names were kept a secret. In all, just 1,980 persons in the entire state gave up the benefit. — Twitter

Telangana splurges Rs 1,000 crore per year on rich ryots

With the town growing day by day, Jagan had sanctioned Rs 98 crore for the Veligallu additional water scheme for future needs. As part of this, two water tanks with a capacity of five lakh litres, two water tanks with a capacity of 15 lakh litres, two water tanks with a capacity of 11 lakh litres. — Twitter

YSRC refutes Naidu’s charges, says CM committed to BC welfare

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi after paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Sonia's sonic call for Opposition unity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana encounter killings: SC grants Sirpurkar panel 6 months to file report

Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Feel like losing a lion, CJI on Nariman’s retirement

Saying Justice Nariman was a “lion who guarded the judicial institution”, Chief Justice Ramana hailed him for his “erudition, clarity of thought and scholarly approach”. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->