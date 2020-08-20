149th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

PTI
Published Aug 20, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday.

The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

 

Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

...
Tags: swachch bharat abhiyan, indore cleanest city, swachh survekshan awards
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


