Nation, In Other News

KCR to attend water dispute panel's meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 20, 2020, 8:29 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2020, 8:35 am IST
It was also decided to clarify during the Apex Council meeting that there were no new projects in the Telangana
Telangana CM KCR
 Telangana CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday decided to attend the Apex Council meeting convene by the Jal Shakthi Ministry on August 25 to discuss on interstate water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

KCR has decided to write a letter to the Jal Shakthi Ministry expressing acceptance to participate in the Apex Council meeting and issues to be incorporated in the Agenda.

 

The chief minister held a meeting with the senior officers at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday to review the strategy to adopt in the meeting to counter the issues raised by the AP government opposing the various irrigation projects taken up by the Telangana government.

It was decided to strongly oppose the AP government’s move to increase the height of the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and construction of Rayalaseema Lift  Irrigation Project and also allege illegal excess usage of Krishna and Godavari waters by the AP government.

KCR instructed the water resources department officials to prepare a
report pertaining to ongoing irrigation projects in the state explaining the details of each project right from the date of sanctioning, acquisition of lands for the projects, allocation of water and the money spent so far on each of the project.

 

It was also decided to clarify during the Apex Council meeting that there were no new projects in the Telangana, and the projects approved in the united AP were redesigned to suit to the needs of the state and all the projects are executing projects in tune with the Bachawat

Tribunal Award KCR decided to highlight the injustice caused to Telangana before the Apex Council and request for the early justice in this regard.

Tags: krishna godavari water sharing, kcr, jal shakthi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


