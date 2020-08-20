148th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Other News 20 Aug 2020 Heavy rains kill 3 i ...
Nation, In Other News

Heavy rains kill 3 in Mahbubnagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Aug 20, 2020, 8:50 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2020, 8:50 am IST
A woman and her two daughters were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to incessant rains in Pagidyal village
Many low-lying areas were inundated in Hyderabad too due to heavy rains. — P. Surendra photo
 Many low-lying areas were inundated in Hyderabad too due to heavy rains. — P. Surendra photo

Hyderabad: Heavy rains claimed three lives in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday. Elsewhere in the state, sevreral more people were washed away, drowned and some are still missing.

A woman and her two daughters were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in the wee hours of Wednesday due to incessant rains in Pagidyal village of Gandeed mandal, Mahbubnagar.

 

According to Mahabubnagar district police, the victims were identified as Sharanamma (37) and her daughters Bhavani (13) and Vaishali (9) all of whom died instantly when a portion of roof collapsed while they were asleep. Her husband, Mallesh, and son who were sleeping outside were saved.

Two persons were drowned in a lake at Ibrahimpur village of Chegunta mandal in Medak district on Tuesday night.

According to Chegunta police the victims were identified as Gudenboina Muthyalu, a resident of Ibrahimpur, and his relative, Arun, a native of Hyderabad.

 

The police said that both went fishing on Tuesday late evening and slipped into the lake accidentally. The bodies were fished out on Wednesday morning. The Chegunta police have registered a case.

In Jangaon district, a 23-year-old youth got washed away in Aaakeru Vagu flood water in Nashkal village of Chilpur mandal on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Aroori Vamsi, a resident of Nashkal village. The police, revenue, and national disaster Rresponse force (NDRF) team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. After three hours, the body was retrieved. According to the police, Vamsi came along with his friends to fish in the overflowing Aaakeru Vagu in the village.

 

Meanwhile Gadwal district authorities have found two bodies of women near Jurala dam here on Wednesday morning. These two women were believed to be the victims of a country boat capsize that occurred in Makhtal mandal of Narayanpet district on Monday. The victims were
identified as Sumalatha and Parvathamma.

Three women and a nine-year-old girl, were swept away in the Krishna river after a boat capsized. They were all residents of Kurvapuram village in Raichur district of Karnataka and were returning to their village after buying essential commodities in Makhtal town of Narayanpet district. Search is on to locate two of the women’s bodies as only one woman and the girl’s bodies were found.

 

...
Tags: mahbubnagar district, telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


