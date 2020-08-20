148th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,766,872

47,310

Recovered

2,036,796

50,099

Deaths

53,018

762

Maharashtra61547743787020687 Tamil Nadu3496542897876007 Andhra Pradesh3062612183112820 Karnataka2409481569494201 Uttar Pradesh1624341048082515 Delhi1547411394474226 West Bengal122753926902528 Bihar10987580740558 Telangana9393772202711 Assam8220258295203 Gujarat80942638102820 Odisha6453345315415 Rajasthan6397748960898 Haryana4893641298557 Kerala4789831390176 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3440021762898 Jammu and Kashmir2932621886561 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa123338356116 Puducherry83964909123 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation, In Other News

Chennai may isolate visitors to curb virus spread

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 20, 2020, 8:41 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2020, 8:41 am IST
He called for severe action against commercial establishments and offices that violated social distancing norms
A health worker sprays disinfectant on a medic. — PTI photo
  A health worker sprays disinfectant on a medic. — PTI photo

Chennai Corporation has made arrangements to identify people coming into Chennai from other districts and States and isolate them properly with a view to controlling the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

In a review meeting at the Ripon Building, presided over by Harmander Singh, additional chief secretary of municipal administration and water supply department, it was mentioned at on August 18 alone 18,823 persons had been allowed to come into Chennai out of the total 18,853 applicants after the relaxation of norms for issue of e-pass.

 

‘Those people should be monitored, isolated and watched over,’ Harmander Singh said, adding that those who come for work in factories and offices should be identified and officers concerned should ensure that they were quarantined.

He called for severe action with the help of the police against those from containment areas who did not wear face masks and the commercial establishments and offices that violated social distancing norms.

The spread of the virus was now in control in view of the various measures taken by the Corporation like conduct of fever camps, door-to-door survey to identify people with Covid-19 symptoms, increasing testing and providing treatment and also contact tracing.

 

Tags: coronavirus in chennai, tamil nadu coronavirus
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


