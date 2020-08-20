Chennai may isolate visitors to curb virus spread

Chennai Corporation has made arrangements to identify people coming into Chennai from other districts and States and isolate them properly with a view to controlling the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

In a review meeting at the Ripon Building, presided over by Harmander Singh, additional chief secretary of municipal administration and water supply department, it was mentioned at on August 18 alone 18,823 persons had been allowed to come into Chennai out of the total 18,853 applicants after the relaxation of norms for issue of e-pass.

‘Those people should be monitored, isolated and watched over,’ Harmander Singh said, adding that those who come for work in factories and offices should be identified and officers concerned should ensure that they were quarantined.

He called for severe action with the help of the police against those from containment areas who did not wear face masks and the commercial establishments and offices that violated social distancing norms.

The spread of the virus was now in control in view of the various measures taken by the Corporation like conduct of fever camps, door-to-door survey to identify people with Covid-19 symptoms, increasing testing and providing treatment and also contact tracing.