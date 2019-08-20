UP man files for divorce after wife feeds him laddoos every day on tantrik's advice

Husband said that he was ill for some time and his wife approached the 'tantrik' who asked her to make her husband eat only the laddoos. (Representational Image)

Meerut: A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has sought divorce on grounds that his wife, under influence of a ‘tantrik’, was giving him only ‘laddoos’ to eat, reported IANS.

The husband approached a family court where he said that on the instructions of the 'tantrik', his wife gave him four laddoos to eat in the morning and four in the evening. He was not given or allowed to eat anything else in between.

Husband said that he was ill for some time and his wife approached the 'tantrik' who asked her to make her husband eat only the laddoos.

The couple has been married for 10 years and have three children.