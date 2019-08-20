Nation Other News 20 Aug 2019 Chennai beach sparkl ...
Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Aug 20, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Blue waves were seen at the Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Besant Nagar's Eliot's Beach and Palavakkam beaches.
According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
 According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)

Chennai: On Sunday, people visiting beaches along Chennai’s East Coast road were left surprised when they saw blue, sparkling waves hitting the shore. This rare occurrence left hundreds of visitors in awe. Blue waves were seen at the Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Besant Nagar's Eliot's Beach and Palavakkam beaches.

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. The phenomenon is caused by Noctiluca scintillans algae, a type of phytoplankton that converts their chemical energy into light energy when washed ashore. It is commonly known as sea tinkle.

 

Here are some pictures and videos posted by visitors of the blue waves in the Chennai beach on their social media.

 

 

 

 

 

