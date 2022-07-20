Vlogger's Metro dance goes viral

Hyderabad: A young woman, donning a top and ripped jeans, amused commuters of Metro rails and passersby at Metro stations in the city by dancing to a Telugu song for creating a social media reel.

The vlogger, taking a cue from trending videos, mostly from Delhi — where people can be seen dancing inside Metro rails in viral Instagram reels and social media posts — clocked around 50,000 views on Twitter.

However, now she is set to face action from the Metro authority for her video post.

Officials told Deccan Chronicle that the HMRL will be initiating action. “The HMRL MD, N.V.S. Reddy has directed to identify and initiate action against them,” an official said.

A few netizens termed it as a “nuisance” and tagged the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, questioning why such actions were allowed on public transport. “What kind of nuisance is this ?? Are you guys giving permission for this on metro trains ? (sic),” asked Twitter user Krishna Murthy on July 17.

In the past, Metro authorities encouraged social media users to remain interactive.

Last Friday, the Metro authorities welcomed a travel vlog by Youtube personality Benjamin Jenks, better known as ‘American in India’, who posted videos of his travels.