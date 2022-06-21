  
Nation Other News 20 Jun 2022 One killed, six othe ...
Nation, In Other News

One killed, six others injured in bear attack in Srikakulam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 21, 2022, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2022, 1:13 am IST
About 20 forest personnel arrived at the scene with tranquilisers and launched a hunt to trace the animal
The bear was seen roaming in the area with its cubs. (File)
 The bear was seen roaming in the area with its cubs. (File)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A bear killed a farmer and injured six more in Kidisingi village under Vajrapu Kottur police station in Srikakulam district. The deceased was Kondalarao (72), police said on Monday.

Police said the bear attacked the farmer in a cashew orchard. The injured were Appala Swamy, Purushottam, Chalapathi, Shanmukha Rao, Santosh and Tulasidas. Ten heads of cattle were also injured in the bear attack.

 

The five injured villagers were shifted to a private hospital in Srikakulam. The rest were treated at a hospital in Patapatnam.

About 20 forest personnel arrived at the scene with tranquilisers and launched a hunt to trace the animal. The bear was seen roaming in the area with its cubs.

“In June 2018, a couple was killed and six others were injured by a wild bear in Sompeta mandal, neighbouring Vajrapu Kotturu mandal. Angry villagers chased the bear and killed it. This time too, the villagers tried to chase the bear, but were attacked by the wild animal,” Lakkoju Srinivasa, a native of the Uddanam area, stated.

 

Fisheries minister Appala Raju talked over phone with the police chiefs and forest officials to advise them to trace the animal and take it to the Vizag zoo.

...
Tags: bear attack
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 21 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Driving tests will soon become tough as a new automatic system is being introduced across the country and the state transport departments will be integrated and linked to the new NIC software. (DC file photo)

Driving tests to be made tough; pass via new software

BookMyShow.

Probe ordered against BookMyShow for forming cartel

The High Court in 2003, in ’Ch. Madan Mohan Vs MCH’ and on several occasions later made it clear that commercial establishments and apartments had to provide parking to their customers and visitors. (DC file photo)

HC issues notices to TS on illegal parking fees

The Army said the “Agniveers” will not have any right to be selected after completion of their four-year tenure. —Representational image/PTI

Army issues recruitment notice, PM to meet chiefs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hindi-only essay competition of Railways causes disquiet among other language users

The railway ministry had issued a press note announcing an essay competition on the theme ‘Rail Yatra Vritant Puraskar Yojna’, asking train travellers to share experiences from their journey. Entries were to be only in Hindi. — Representational image/DC

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->