UoH opens admission process for new academic year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2021, 7:18 am IST
With the government lifting all Covid restrictions, the university has opened admissions to 2,328 seats for 117 courses this year
 The entrance exams will be held in online/offline modes at 39 centres across the country between August and September. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has started issuing applications for admission to the 2021-22 academic year.

With the government lifting all Covid restrictions, the university has opened admissions to 2,328 seats for 117 courses this year, including 17 integrated courses, 46 PG courses, 10 MTech and 44 Ph.D. programmes. The new courses being offered this year are MTech (Modelling and Simulation), MPA. (Music) and a certificate course in publishing.

 

The entrance exams will be held in online/offline modes at 39 centres across the country between August and September. The university has decided that it will not conduct its entrance exam at centres where the number of applications received is less than 300. 

The last date for submitting online application forms is July 20. Further details can be had on http://acad.uohyd.ac.in.

