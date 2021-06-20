Nation Other News 20 Jun 2021 HMDA losing Rs. 100 ...
Nation, In Other News

HMDA losing Rs. 100 crore in toll charges from ORR around Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jun 20, 2021, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 9:46 am IST
As HMDA has not invited tenders afresh, it has been losing about Rs 4 crore on a monthly basis since last two years
Asked why the toll rates have not been revised, a senior HMDA official said there was a proposal to award the ORR project on a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) basis to generate more revenue. — DC Image
 Asked why the toll rates have not been revised, a senior HMDA official said there was a proposal to award the ORR project on a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) basis to generate more revenue. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The HMDA has lost toll of around Rs 100 crore over two years from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) because the agreement with the toll collection agency has not been revised since 2018. The agent  – Eagle Infra India Limited – has been collecting revised rates from commuters.

Highly placed sources said though the volume of vehicles on ORR has increased by 22 per cent, the agent has been remitting only Rs 24 crore to the HMDA. as finalised in 2018. Though the contract period ended last year, the agency had been given an extension without any official justification.

 

As HMDA has not invited tenders afresh, it has been losing about Rs 4 crore on a monthly basis since last two years.

It is a general practice for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies, which operate and maintain expressways, to revise toll charges every year, said a senior official from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL). Toll charges are hiked depending on the increase in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). Though the government has given its nod for collecting the higher toll charges following a proposal by HGCL, the revision has not yet been affected.

 

"As per GO No. 365, under Nehru ORR (Toll) Rules-2012, user fee charges collected from vehicles are to be increased by 3 per cent annually over the charges during the previous year. The revision is to be affected from April 1 each year, with the hike being limited to 40 percent of increase in WPI,” the HGGL official explained.

When last revised, charges for car and jeep category vehicles had been increased from Rs 1.86 per km to Rs 1.92; LCV / mini bus from Rs 3.02 to Rs 3.11; bus / two-axle truck from Rs 5.33 to Rs 5.51; three-axle commercial vehicle from Rs 6.89 to Rs 7.11; heavy construction machinery / earth moving equipment / four, five and six axle trucks from Rs 9.89 per km to Rs 10.22 per km and oversized vehicles (seven or more axles) from Rs 12.05 per km to Rs 12.44 per km.

 

Asked why the toll rates have not been revised, a senior HMDA official said there was a proposal to award the ORR project on a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) basis to generate more revenue.

"Under the TOT model developed by National Highways Authority of India, the concessionaire will be given the right to collect toll while also taking up operations and maintenance. This helps generate funds, which can be used to develop new infrastructure,” he said. Nearly Rs 4,000 crore can be generated if the expressway is offered on a 20-year lease and Rs 6,000 crore if leased out for 30 years.

 

The official said Eagle Infra was given an extension while awaiting the government’s nod for TOT. He indicated that HMDA will soon float a tender to lease the 158-km-long ORR. Of the five sections, three – Gachibowli-Shamshabad (24.38 km), Patancheru-Shamirpet (38 km) and Shamirpet-Pedda Amberpet (33.3 km) – are to be operated and maintained by the private agency. “Once the TOT model comes, ORR will develop in a grand manner during the next 20 years to 30 years,” the official added.

...
Tags: orr hyderabad, hmda losing revenue, orr toll tax not revised from 2018 hyderabad, plan for orr on tot basis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker in protective suit collects swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2021. (AP /Aijaz Rahi)

COVID-19: India records less than 60,000 cases after 81 days

It was decided to construct a project at Alampur to divert 60 to 70 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through pipelines and fulfil the needs of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project ayacut. A total of two lakh acres will be irrigated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts by constructing the Pulichintala left canal. — Twitter

Telangana Cabinet okays new projects across Krishna to counter AP

At present, the water level at Lakshmi barrage is 11.953 tmc ft against its full capacity of 16.17 tmc ft. — DC Image

Huge inflows into Godavari aids water release from Kaleshwaram

Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless. (Representational image:PTI)

Lifting of restrictions in Telangana evokes mixed reactions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Wildlife enthusiasts contribute over Rs 1 crore to cash-strapped Bengaluru zoo

The BBP has four different units - Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 Hectares. (PTI photo)

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Blood banks in AP drying up

A senior health official at KGH here said shortage of blood has mainly affected treatment of serious Covid-19 cases, black fungus, road accidents, and general surgeries, wherein blood is required. ( Representational Image/AFP)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham