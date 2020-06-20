88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

395,812

14,721

Recovered

214,206

9,026

Deaths

12,970

365

Maharashtra124331627735893 Tamil Nadu5444930271666 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26198181671619 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1390910801331 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka82815210124 Andhra Pradesh7961390596 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Other News 20 Jun 2020 Supreme Court: Lockd ...
Nation, In Other News

Supreme Court: Lockdown not akin to the Emergency; default bail an indefeasible right

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2020, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2020, 5:07 pm IST
The apex court made the observation while setting aside a Madras High Court order.
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The lockdown announced by the government due to COVID-19 is not akin to the proclamation of Emergency, the Supreme Court has said holding that default bail is an indefeasible right on non-submission of charge sheet within the prescribed time.

The apex court made the observation while setting aside a Madras High Court order denying bail to an accused despite non-filing of charge sheet within within the stipulated time.

 

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the view of the high court that restrictions imposed during the lockdown should not give the right to an accused for default bail even though the charge sheet has not been filed within the time prescribed under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, is "clearly erroneous and not in accordance with law".

Terming its judgment in the ADM Jabalpur case during the Emergency as "retrograde", the top court said that right to life and liberty cannot be taken away without a due process of law.

In the ADM Jabalpur case of 1976, the five-judge bench by a majority verdict 4:1 had arrived at the conclusion that Article 21 is the sole repository of all rights to life and personal liberty, and, when suspended, takes away those rights altogether.

The bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said that the "retrograde steps taken in respect of right protected under Article 21" in the ADM Jabalpur judgment was remedied by the Parliament through constitutional amendment.

It said that any restriction on the rights of an accused as protected by Section 167(2) regarding his indefeasible right to get a default bail on non-submission of charge sheet within the time prescribed which cannot be allowed to be frustrated by the prosecution.

"We, thus, are of the clear opinion that the Single Judge (of HC) in the impugned judgment erred in holding that the lockdown announced by the Government of India is akin to the proclamation of Emergency. 

"The view of the Single Judge that the restrictions, which have been imposed during period of lockdown by the Government of India should not give right to an accused to pray for grant of default bail even though charge sheet has not been filed within the time prescribed under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure" is clearly erroneous and not in accordance with law, the apex court said.

The bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah and V Ramasubramanian, granted bail to the accused on submission of personal bond of Rs 10,000 with two sureties and clarified that its March order on extension of limitation does not apply to the CrPC provisions.

The order dated March 23, 2020 (on limitation) cannot be read to mean that it ever intended to extend the period of filing charge sheet by police as contemplated under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the bench said.

"The Investigating Officer could have submitted/filed the charge sheet before the (Incharge) Magistrate. Therefore, even during the lockdown and as has been done in so many cases the charge-sheet could have been filed/submitted before the Magistrate (Incharge) and the Investigating Officer was not precluded from filing/submitting the charge-sheet even within the stipulated period before the Magistrate (Incharge)," the bench said.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, bail application, coronavirus lockdown


Latest From Nation

Representational image

Meat lovers in Chennai face tough time in lockdown with meat, poultry shops shut

Representational image.

An Internet miracle: Woman, 94, returns home forty years after disappearing

The High Court was dealing with a petition challenging the governent's decision to defer pensions and salaries of employees.

Governor has the power to defer pay, pensions, says Telangana High Court

File image of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Full text of government clarification on PM Modi's remarks to all-party meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

An Internet miracle: Woman, 94, returns home forty years after disappearing

Representational image.

SC for expert panels in states to ensure proper care to COVID-19 patients in hospital

Workers give final touches to the makeshift 10,000-bed COVID-19 facility being prepared at Radha Soami Satsang Beas grounds, amid rising number of coronavirus cases. PTI photo

Amulya Leona, the girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA rally granted bail

Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page

Madrasa student from UP makes Nanjangud nervous after Jubilant experience

Representational image (AFP)

Tamil Nadu withdraws order changing place names

The government has witdrawn an order changing dozens of place names in Chennai. File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham