Nation Other News 20 Jun 2019 TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ...
Nation, In Other News

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ties knot in Turkey, tweets photo

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 20, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 11:01 am IST
The newly-wed couple has planned a gala reception ceremony at a star property in Kolkata on July 4.
Nusrat wore a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil’s beau also wore a dress from Sabaysachi's stable. (Photo: Instagram)
New Delhi: Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on Wednesday in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, reported IANS.

The duo got married in presence of close relatives and friends. Nusrat wore a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil’s beau also wore a dress from Sabaysachi's stable.

 

Nusrat's social media account has been buzzing with pictures of destination wedding, while she looked stunning in her pre-wedding ceremonies like 'haldi' and 'mehndi'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Towards a happily ever after with @nikhiljain09 ❤️

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From the eid lookbook.. puc courtesy @sandip3432

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on

Nusrat's husband Nikhil is a city-based entrepreneur, with a thriving textile business.

The newly-wed couple has planned a gala reception ceremony at a star property in Kolkata on July 4. A large number of Bengali film personalities and political leaders are expected to attend the reception.

 

Tags: tmc, nusrat jahan, sabyasachi mukherjee
Location: India, Delhi


