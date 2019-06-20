Kollam: Man held for attempt to set girl ablaze

Mr Shinu, a welder by profession, became acquainted with the girl during her studies at a college in Chathannoor.

Kollam: Eravipuram police arrested a man for a murder attempt on a girl after her family rejected his marriage proposal on "astrological reasons."

Shinu, 25, of Chamavila Veedu, Vadasserikkonam in Varkala entered the girl's house by removing roof tiles and spilt petrol over her in an attempt to set her ablaze.

However, the girl managed to escape without injuries while neighbours detained the culprit.

The incident took place at the girl’s house in Thattamala in Eravipu-ram on Tuesday evening.

Mr Shinu, a welder by profession, became acquainted with the girl during her studies at a college in Chathannoor. He developed an interest to marry her and presented his wish before her parents. The family, however, opposed the relationship after they had consulted an astrologer who advised them not to go ahead with the proposal which provoked him.

On the day, he reached the girl’s house while she was alone there. He knocked on the door, but she refused to open and informed her relatives.

After several failed attempts, he climbed atop and entered the house after removing the roof tiles. However, he could not open the door in which she locked herself up.

After a while, when the girl tried to get out of the room, he poured petrol over her. Resisting the attack, she managed to escape. By the time relatives and neighbours overpowered him.

The police also recovered a lighter from him intended to ignite after pouring petrol. He was later presented before a court and remanded