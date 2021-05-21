Telangana SSC 2021 grades to be declared today

Over 5.5 lakh students who have been promoted to the next class will receive their grades as a one-time measure. — Representational image/DC Image

HYDERABAD: The TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) grades will be declared on Friday at 11 am on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. This was stated by an official from the state education department here on Thursday.

The exams were cancelled last month and all students were declared passed. The results have been prepared on the basis of their performance in internal assessments.

The government had announced that grades would be awarded duly considering the performances in internal assessment marks for 20 per cent (only one formative assessment was conducted instead of two due to Covid-19) and 20 per cent of internal marks would be scaled up to 100 per cent marks.

Over 5.5 lakh students who have been promoted to the next class will receive their grades as a one-time measure. Last year too, about 5.3 lakh SSC students were assessed for results based on year-long performance due to lockdown that came into force in March.