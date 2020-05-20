56th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

102,586

2,258

Recovered

39,870

593

Deaths

3,175

19

Maharashtra3505884371249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 20 May 2020 Guest workers more p ...
Nation, In Other News

Guest workers more prone to virus due to malnutrition and low immunity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published May 20, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Updated May 20, 2020, 11:00 am IST
Most guest workers, with proximity to clusters and bad health conditions, could be asymptomatic carriers of virus
A policeman disperses guest workers gathered outside Mumbai railway station. (AFP)
 A policeman disperses guest workers gathered outside Mumbai railway station. (AFP)

Hyderabad: Positivity rate for Covid-19 in guest workers is more than 20 per cent in India due to lack of immunity and malnutrition, which is an ever present problem among the underprivileged sections of society.

In the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the rate of positivity is as high as 26 per cent, while in states of south India the positivity is low at 3 to 4 per cent.

 

The accommodation that guest labourers can afford on their meagre salaries is limited. 10-15 people are crammed into one living space, living, sleeping and eating in cramped spaces where social distancing is close to none. While distancing is one of the major factors for controlling the infection, it’s something impossible for guest workers to observe it in cities when the lockdown does not permit them to even sit outside.

Dr KK Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association, said guest labourers, living or having lived close by urban clusters, have a possibility to be asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19.

“Testing and isolating them is important so that the infection does not spread further. Many of them will have only mild symptoms and they will not require hospitalisation. They are a most vulnerable and exposed population and they have to be duly protected and respected,” Dr Aggarwal said.

Dr Mustufa Afzal, senior infectious disease specialist with Care Hospitals, says, “Most workers are asymptomatic carriers which is the main cause of infection. They have walked long distance without proper food and water. Shelter was only close to the highways or railway tracks. Many of them are middle-aged and may not be aware of having a medical condition such as hypertension and diabetes. These factors are now coming to the fore once they contract the infection. Hence the rate of positivity is high in them.”

...
Tags: guest workers, migrant workers, coronavirus, malnutrition, low immunity, covid-19, asymptomatic carriers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (AP)

With record jump of 5,611 in single day, coronavirus cases now stand at 1,06,750

Exam trouble soon.

Pending CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to be held in own schools, not external centres

Representational image. (PTI)

2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants killed in Srinagar encounter

A doctor collects details of a person suffering from fever before conducting a swab test for coronavirus. (AP)

Tamil Nadu sees big jump in virus infections, door to door screening to begin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

4000 madarsas in Telangana left limping due to the lockdown

Students at Madrasa Imam Anwaarullah in Hyderabad (AFP file photo)

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

Representational image.

Tracer bullet! Kerala police drone video with Ravi Shastri's commentary goes viral

The Kerala police drone camera video has gone viral.

Uttarakhand 'ghost villages' turn into quarantine centres for returning migrants

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham