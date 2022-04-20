One dies in cracker blast in Ranasthalam

According to sources, Yamala Kamaraju has been making crackers illegally for marriages and other functions besides his regular carpenter work. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Visakhapatnam: A 38-year-old man was killed on the spot when the crackers, which he was making at home, caught fire and exploded in Ranasthalam mandal in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Yamala Kamaraju of Friends colony in Ranasthalam. According to sources, Yamala Kamaraju has been making crackers illegally for marriages and other functions besides his regular carpenter work. On Tuesday, the raw material caught fire and exploded due to a short circuit in his manufacturing shed.

Srikakulam deputy superintendent police M. Mahendra visited the spot and inspected the blast surroundings.

A case under sections 286, 304(A) of IPC and 9(b) of explosive acts has been registered, said JR Puram police station sub-inspector Rajesh.