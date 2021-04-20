Nation Other News 20 Apr 2021 Jagan credits Rs 128 ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan credits Rs 128 crore into accounts of 6.27 lakh farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Since YSRC government came to power in June 2019, a total of Rs. 1,132 crore was paid to 61,22,585 under zero-interest subsidy scheme
Jagan Mohan Reddy advised farmers of the state to enrol themselves in e-crop database for availing interest subvention from June 2021. — Twitter
VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited Rs 128.47 crore directly into accounts of 6,27,906 farmers under “YSR Zero-Interest Crop Loan Scheme” for 2019–20 Rabi season.
The scheme benefits those who have taken loans up to Rs 1 lakh and have repaid the same within the stipulated time.

Addressing beneficiaries and officials through video conference on the occasion, the CM pointed out that 60 per cent of world's population is dependent on agriculture. In other words, promoting agriculture creates employment for 62 per cent of population in Andhra Pradesh. He stated that ever since his government came to power in June 2019, total Rs. 1,132 crore have been so far paid to 61,22,585 under zero-interest subsidy scheme. The YSRC government had even paid arrears left unpaid by the previous government.
Jagan Mohan Reddy advised farmers of the state to enrol themselves in e-crop database for availing interest subvention from June 2021. He said his government’s objective is to prioritise welfare of both farmers and farm labour.

 

He maintained that almost all promises made to farmers have been fulfilled in the 22 months since YSRC came to power, including YSR Rythu Bharosa benefiting 51.59 lakh farmers at an expenditure of Rs. 13,101 crore. The government has set up over 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to benefit farmers in numerous ways, from buying seeds to marketing their produce.

The Chief Minister further said free electricity is being supplied to farmers for nine hours during the day time, benefiting over 18.78 lakh farmers at an expenditure of Rs 8,800 crore annually. This translates to each farmer saving minimum Rs. 46,000 every year. To overcome any difficulties, the state government has enhanced the capacity of feeders at a cost of Rs. 1,700 crores to provide free power to farmers.

 

Reiterating that farmer welfare is top priority of the state government, CM Jagan explained, “Besides these facilities, the government is providing input subsidy of Rs 1,055 crore to farmers for crop loss. The state government had also set up a Market Intervention Fund with Rs 3,000 crore to provide minimum support price to farmers selling their produce,” Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.

Minister K. Kannababu, principal secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, AP Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M. V. S. Nagi Reddy and officials of agriculture and marketing were among those present at the event.

 

...
