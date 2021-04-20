Andhra Pradesh permits construction of new lift system at Polavaram at Rs 912 Cr

The state government has issues another GO according revised administrative approval for taking up various works of Polavaram irrigation project for Rs 7,192 crore against the earlier approved amount of Rs 5,534.41 crore. — DC file photo

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has given administrative approval for construction of a new lift system near the head regulator of Polavaram reservoir at a cost of Rs 912.84 crore.

The state government issued an order on Monday for the new lift system with the purpose to drop water into right side connectivity of Polavaram project in non-monsoon season for supply of domestic water to the villages located in upland and drought-prone areas in West Godavari and Krishna districts during January to April.

The GO said that the construction of new lift system was subject to correctness of provisions, quantities and rates proposed in the estimate and also the designs/drawings are to get approval from the Central Designs Organisation.

The state’s move to permit construction of a new lift system at a time when the whole project is supposed to be completed by end of 2021, raises several questions.

Meanwhile, the state government has issues another GO according revised administrative approval for taking up various works of Polavaram irrigation project for Rs 7,192 crore against the earlier approved amount of Rs 5,534.41 crore.

The state government issued an order on Monday according to revised administrative approval for the estimate for the work of investigation, surveyor preparation of designs, drawing and L.P. Schedules. Accordingly, they will include construction of earth dam gaps I and III, earth-cum-rock fill dam for gap II, spill channel, approach channel and pilot channel; construction of spillway with crest level +25.72 and its ancillary works; excavation of foundation of 960 MW hydro-electric power house, approach channel, intake structure, tail race pool and tail race channel.

The revised approval was subject to the condition that the entire cost is within the revised estimate approved by the Central Water Commission and also ensure that reimbursement is obtained from the Centre.