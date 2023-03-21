  
Viveka’s murder: Bhaskar Reddy moves High Court seeking relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 7:45 am IST
Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy accused the CBI has shown a lenient approach to Shaik Dastagiri, after getting evidence and statements of his key role in the killing of Vivekananda Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy requested the High Court to set aside the orders passed by the District Session Court of Kadapa in giving anticipatory bail to Dastagiri and approving the proposal to shift him as an approver in the case. (File Photo: PTI)
 Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy accused the CBI has shown a lenient approach to Shaik Dastagiri, after getting evidence and statements of his key role in the killing of Vivekananda Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy requested the High Court to set aside the orders passed by the District Session Court of Kadapa in giving anticipatory bail to Dastagiri and approving the proposal to shift him as an approver in the case.

HYDERABAD: Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, the father of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who was summoned by the CBI for questioning in the probe of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, approached the Telangana High Court seeking relief to him and challenging the pardon given to Shaik Dastagiri, one of the accused in the brutal murder case.

Accusing that the CBI has shown a lenient approach to Shaik Dastagiri, after getting evidence and statements of his key role in the killing of Vivekananda Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy requested the High Court to set aside the orders passed by the District Session Court of Kadapa in giving anticipatory bail to Dastagiri and approving the proposal to shift him as an approver in the case.

Further, he says that on basis of Dastagiri’s statement, the CBI is calling him to question in the case. Hence, he requested the court to direct the CBI not to array him as an accused pursuant to the statements made by Dastagiri.

...
