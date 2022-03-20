Nation Other News 20 Mar 2022 Hyderabad; HMDA to s ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad; HMDA to subdivide plots size for auction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 20, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
600 square yards and above plots to be further divided into 150 sq. yards to 300 sq. yards to make it affordable for middle class
the state. The auctions that commenced on March 14 successfully ended on March 17. The highest revenue was generated through the auction of plots located at Thorrur (Rs 194.49 crore), followed by Bahadurpally (Rs 146.55 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 90.72 crore), Gadwal (Rs 51.91 crore) and Kamareddy (Rs 34.19 crore). — DC file image
 the state. The auctions that commenced on March 14 successfully ended on March 17. The highest revenue was generated through the auction of plots located at Thorrur (Rs 194.49 crore), followed by Bahadurpally (Rs 146.55 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 90.72 crore), Gadwal (Rs 51.91 crore) and Kamareddy (Rs 34.19 crore). — DC file image

HYDERABAD: After realtors and developers shied away from the recent land auction by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the urban planning authority is said to be contemplating to divide 600 square yards and above plots to 150 square yards to 300 square yards to make it affordable for the middle class.

The auctions were held at Bahadurpally, Thorrur, Narketpally (Nalgonda), Bhoothpur (Mahbubnagar), Gadwal (Jogulamba-Gadwal), Kamareddy, Anthergaon (Peddapalli), Mavala (Adilabad) and Yalal (Vikarabad). The municipal authority earmarked 600 square yards for constructing apartments and villas but did not have any takers as the upset price of Rs 25,000 was not viable for the participants in the auction.

 

According to the HMDA officials, the auctions were held in such locations where there was no apartment culture. Even if the builders participated in auction and owned the land, each flat would have cost more than Rs 80 lakh which is not viable for selling on the suburbs like Bahadurpally, Thorrur and Narketpally. The civic authority is now planning to subdivide the plots and hold auctions for the remaining 129 plots which were earmarked for apartments, villas and commercial purposes. A notification pertaining to the same would be released soon.

 

The HMDA generated revenue of Rs 567.48 crore by auctioning off plots at nine different parts of the state. The auctions that commenced on March 14 successfully ended on March 17.

The highest revenue was generated through the auction of plots located at Thorrur (Rs 194.49 crore), followed by Bahadurpally (Rs 146.55 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 90.72 crore), Gadwal (Rs 51.91 crore) and Kamareddy (Rs 34.19 crore). The state government gave an opportunity to purchase open plots without any legal hitches in eight districts of the state. As many as 1,356 open plots of various sizes were put up for auction in a highly transparent manner. Of them, 1,227 plots were sold while 129 remained unsold.  

 

The average bid price in Bahadurpally was Rs 30,085 per square yard, while in Thorrur it stood at Rs 27,908 per square yard and it was Rs 16,709 per square yard at Bhoothpur in Mahbubnagar. Out of the total lands, Bahadurpally (101 plots) and Thorrur (123 plots) in HMDA limits generated Rs 334.72 crore.

...
Tags: hmda land auction, not many takers for hmda land auction, 600 square yard polots to be divided, hyderabad metropolitan development authority (hmda)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

We are ready to perform high-end orthopaedic surgeries, and total knee and hip replacements in the state. All major knee replacement surgeries covered under Arogyasri will be conducted in government hospitals”, Rao said. — DC Image

Harish Rao calls for specialty ortho-services in government hospitals

Krishna Babu said the highest number of 133 students were from Visakha-patnam district, followed by Krishna (128). (Representional Image/ PTI)

AP Students rescued from war-hit Ukraine towns to meet Jagan today

Raghavendra took up an argument with his father. He rushed to his house and brought an axe and assaulted Narasimha Marakala on the latter’s face and head. Narasimha sustained serious injuries. — Representational image/DC

Man arrested for killing father

Panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and MLC K. Kavitha visited Maqdoom Bhavan and offered tributes. Kavitha recalled that they had interacted with Swarajyam on several occasions during the Telangana movement. — DC Image

Family donates Swarajyam’s body to hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

Indo-Bangladesh ship-to-ship LPG transfer begins

A ship-to-ship LPG transfer between the countries underway in sea. (Photo by arrangement)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

SC stays Centre's order banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne'

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->