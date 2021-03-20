TTD goes in for energy audit and accountability

The total annual electrical power consumption at the hill town is about 450 lakh units, inculding that in all cottages, choultries, rest houses, shops, employees’ quarters and Balaji Nagar tenements, among others. — DC file photo

TIRUPATI: In its bid for providing transparent administration by way of an energy audit and accountability on the usage and losses of electricity, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is to install 21,360 energy metres at different locations in all rest houses, cottages and choultries that are located atop Tirumala.

The total annual electrical power consumption at the hill town is about 450 lakh units. This includes consumption in all cottages, choultries, rest houses, shops, employees’ quarters and Balaji Nagar tenements, among others.

According to officials, presently energy metres are fixed and power consumption of only shops, quarters and Balaji Nagar tenements is being monitored. TTD has been collecting consumption charges in accordance with the APSPDCL’s tariff. Metres have not been installed at rest houses, cottages and choultries, which are meant for pilgrim accommodation.

The audit department has raised objections over this and stated that providing metres at all load points will enable them to identify transmission losses and comparison of generation at the source end and consumption at the load end. The audit wing also noted that the misuse of energy, if any, can be curbed easily as the same could be identified on building-wise or room-wise installation of metres.

Accordingly, the TTD engineering wing has kept the proposal of installing 21,360 meters at all rest houses, cottages and choultries at Tirumala, before the trust board. The department prepared an estimate of Rs. 2.50 crore for installing single and three phase energy meters – to be procured from APSPDCL and Rs. one crore for wiring and fixing of energy meters with LS provision.

After thorough deliberations, the works committee recommended the board to approve procurement of metres from APSPDCL, Tirupati, as the rate was reasonable and also the company could do calibration and testing of metres before their delivery. If purchased from any other agency, the TTD needs to get appropriate certification.

Based on the works committee’s recommendations, the Trust board, in its meeting held last month, has accorded administrative sanction for Rs. 3.60 crore towards providing metres at all places after procuring single-phase and three-phase metres from APSPDCL and for wiring and fixing of metres on a tender basis.