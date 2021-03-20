Nation Other News 20 Mar 2021 TTD goes in for ener ...
Nation, In Other News

TTD goes in for energy audit and accountability

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2021, 7:26 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2021, 8:36 am IST
To install 21,360 metres at different locations atop Tirumala
The total annual electrical power consumption at the hill town is about 450 lakh units, inculding that in all cottages, choultries, rest houses, shops, employees’ quarters and Balaji Nagar tenements, among others. — DC file photo
 The total annual electrical power consumption at the hill town is about 450 lakh units, inculding that in all cottages, choultries, rest houses, shops, employees’ quarters and Balaji Nagar tenements, among others. — DC file photo

TIRUPATI: In its bid for providing transparent administration by way of an energy audit and accountability on the usage and losses of electricity, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is to install 21,360 energy metres at different locations in all rest houses, cottages and choultries that are located atop Tirumala.

The total annual electrical power consumption at the hill town is about 450 lakh units. This includes consumption in all cottages, choultries, rest houses, shops, employees’ quarters and Balaji Nagar tenements, among others.

 

According to officials, presently energy metres are fixed and power consumption of only shops, quarters and Balaji Nagar tenements is being monitored. TTD has been collecting consumption charges in accordance with the APSPDCL’s tariff. Metres have not been installed at rest houses, cottages and choultries, which are meant for pilgrim accommodation.

The audit department has raised objections over this and stated that providing metres at all load points will enable them to identify transmission losses and comparison of generation at the source end and consumption at the load end. The audit wing also noted that the misuse of energy, if any, can be curbed easily as the same could be identified on building-wise or room-wise installation of metres.

 

Accordingly, the TTD engineering wing has kept the proposal of installing 21,360 meters at all rest houses, cottages and choultries at Tirumala, before the trust board. The department prepared an estimate of Rs. 2.50 crore for installing single and three phase energy meters – to be procured from APSPDCL and Rs. one crore for wiring and fixing of energy meters with LS provision.

After thorough deliberations, the works committee recommended the board to approve procurement of metres from APSPDCL, Tirupati, as the rate was reasonable and also the company could do calibration and testing of metres before their delivery. If purchased from any other agency, the TTD needs to get appropriate certification.

 

Based on the works committee’s recommendations, the Trust board, in its meeting held last month, has accorded administrative sanction for Rs. 3.60 crore towards providing metres at all places after procuring single-phase and three-phase metres from APSPDCL and for wiring and fixing of metres on a tender basis.

...
Tags: ttd power consumption, ttd to instal metres, ttd power audit, apspdcl
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 20 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Owaisi nominated Kalimul Hafiz as the president of the party’s Delhi unit. — DC file photo

MIM will contest from Delhi in future: Owaisi

Member of Parliament Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, who was present at the meeting, said farmers in coastal areas or along rivers could also look to aquaculture for improving their income. — DC file photo

Nabard extended Rs 20L crore loans to rural women

To commemorate the event it was decided to hoist the tricolour on the same day at the same venue. — DC Image

Congress veteran VH to hoist Tricolour in Vijayawada on April 1

To avoid tender process, legislators can sanction works within Rs. 5 lakh on nomination basis.— Twitter

MLA, MLCs jubilant over five-fold hike in CDP funds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

COVID vaccine to cost Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

Government health facilities which will be used as CVCs include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, health sub centres and health and wellness centres. (AP)

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham