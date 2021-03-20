Nation Other News 20 Mar 2021 Recognition of 259 p ...
Nation, In Other News

Recognition of 259 private schools cancelled in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2021, 1:23 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2021, 6:41 am IST
The recognition of these private schools had expired in the 2020-21 academic year and they had not renewed the recognition
The SSC examination schedule has been released and the exams will be held from June. — Representational image
VIJAYAWADA: Recognition of as many as 259 private schools has been cancelled by the Andhra Pradesh government. Examinations director A Subba Reddy released the list of these schools on Friday.

Subba Reddy said the recognition of these private schools had expired in the 2020-21 academic year and they had not renewed the recognition. This apart, repeated warnings about their failure to provide infrastructure facilities to students have been ignored by the managements.

 

“The government has cancelled their recognition from the academic year 2020-21. Nominal rolls of all these schools will not be accepted from the current academic year,” he said.

Subba Reddy said the SSC examination schedule has been released and the exams will be held from June. Students can pay their exam fees online from March 20 to April 5 through the relevant school login and this is also payable through the school headmaster from March 20 to April 5.

He said students can pay their fees with a late fee of Rs 50 till April 12. With an additional payment of Rs 200, the fee can be paid till April 20; and with a late fee of Rs 500, it can be paid till April 30, he said.

 

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


