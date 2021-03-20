Real estate, IT, industries top job providers for Telangana

The survey noted that the Coronavirus-linked lockdown and subsequent slowdown of the economy had adversely affected job creation in 2020-21. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The real estate, information technology and industries sectors remain the top job providers in the state, according to the Socio-economic Survey Outlook 2021 tabled by the state government in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district topped in attracting industries. Ranga Reddy district topped in job creation and investments. The survey noted that the Coronavirus-linked lockdown and subsequent slowdown of the economy had adversely affected job creation in 2020-21.

The real estate, IT and Industries sectors together provided employment to 1,24,829 people in 2020-21, significantly lower compared with the creation of 3,95,964 jobs in 2018-19 and 1,64,023 in 2019-20. The decrease in 2019-20 is attributed to the global economic slowdown.

Pharmaceutical and textile sectors together provided employment to 9,371 people in 2020-21. The food processing industry stood next by employing 7,936 people. The engineering sector provided jobs to 7,360 people. The other sectors together employed 24,427 people.

In all, these sectors under industrial category provided jobs to 1,78,771 people in 2020-21. This is a drastic fall compared to the creation of 6,63,365 jobs in 2018-19 and 2,38,066 jobs in 2019-20.

Ranga Reddy district remained at the top in attracting investments, thanks to its proximity to Hyderabad. Companies prefer to launch operations on city outskirts, since 2015, when the state government launched the TS-iPASS to give approvals to industries within three weeks via online and self-certification mode.

Ranga Reddy attracted investments worth Rs 67,431 crore, followed by Nalgonda (Rs 27,061 crore), Bhadradri (Rs 21,917 crore), Peddapalli (Rs 13,644 crore) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (Rs13,592 crore).

However, Medchal-Malkajgiri district stood first in terms of attracting more industries — a total of 3,327 units. This was followed by Sangareddy (1,149), Ranga Reddy (1,089), Karimnagar (996) and Jagtyal (611).

In job-creation, Ranga Reddy district topped by employing 8,81,050 people between 2015-20. Warangal Rural district stood next with 1,90,557 jobs, with Medchal-Malkajgiri (1,04,539), Sangareddy (95,767) and Mahbubnagar (19,689) coming next.

Overall, under TS-iPASS from 2015-20, as many as 14,268 units have come up, which invested Rs 2.07 lakh crore and provided jobs to 14.58 lakh people, according to the survey.