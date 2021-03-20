Nation Other News 20 Mar 2021 More students contra ...
Nation, In Other News

More students contract Covid in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 20, 2021, 2:09 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2021, 2:09 am IST
Twenty-two students from the tribal welfare residential school in Rajendranagar tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday
According to reports reaching here, 26 students tested positive in a social welfare residential school in Jagtial district, as also 15 children from a Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Rajanna-Sircilla district. (Representational Photo: AP)
Hyderabad: Twenty-two students from the tribal welfare residential school in Rajendranagar tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Besides, the ST Boys Hostel welfare officer and watchman also contracted the disease.

Fresh cases of Covid-19 among students were reported from Nagarkurnool, Rajanna-Siricilla, Adilabad, and Jagitial districts.

 

According to reports reaching here, 26 students tested positive in a social welfare residential school in Jagtial district, as also 15 children from a Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Four children from two private schools in the Adilabad district were also reported to have tested positive for Covid-19. The total for the day stood at 67 cases.

Till Thursday, 174 children attending classes school have become victims of what appears to be a resurgent Coronavirus. They include kids from government schools, government-run residential schools, as well as from some private schools.

 

The cases at the Rajendranagar school emerged when the health team conducted random tests at the hostel premises on Thursday.

Ninety-two hostel boarders and staff were tested for Covid-19 at the school, of whom seven students each from Classes 8, 9 and 10 and one student from Class 7 got a positive result, a statement from the commissioner of tribal welfare said. The students and staff members were all asymptomatic.

Officials said that while the remaining students who tested negative were sent to their homes by arranging transportation, those who tested positive have been kept in quarantine at the hostel. They have also been provided with a duty doctor and medicines by the Ranga Reddy district medical and health officer. Dry fruits and food supplements were provided to the students.

 

Tags: covid cases in telangana, more students contract covid in telangana, 22 students test positive for covid, covid -19 cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


