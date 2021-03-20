Nation Other News 20 Mar 2021 Jagan to start fligh ...
Jagan to start flight services at Orvakal on March 26

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 20, 2021, 4:47 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2021, 4:47 am IST
Indigo Airlines is scheduled to operate flight services from Orvakal Airport to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai
KURNOOL: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the first flight service to Orvakal Airport in Kurnool on March 26. Commercial services will, however, commence from March 28 onwards, announced finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Indigo Airlines is scheduled to operate flight services from Orvakal Airport to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai.

 

Rajendranath Reddy inspected the runway, ATC tower, PTP building, anti-hijack room, isolation bay, protection and inspecting the area, scanning centre, drinking water facilities, washrooms, VIP lounge, emergency exit facility, the functioning of CC cameras and so on.

District collector G. Veera Pandian briefed the minister about various works and development activities carried out at the airport. Veera Pandian said all works at the airport have been completed for smooth landings and takeoffs.

...
