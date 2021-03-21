Amid COVID scare, Osmania University starts exams for PG students

Students expressed satisfaction with Covid safety guidelines at the centres; however some raised concerns over the number of tests being conducted for the hostellers. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Amid the renewed Covid-19 scare, Osmania University started exams for postgraduate students on Saturday, despite a demand from students to postpone them by a week.

Even as students claimed that they were being told to produce a Covid-negative report to sit for the exams, OU registrar Prof. Gopal Reddy said that 95 per cent students took the exams on Saturday.

"The university conducted 200 more Covid-19 tests late on Friday evening, and no other student had tested positive, other than the two girls who tested positive earlier. All students were allowed to sit for the exams,” said Prof. Gopal Reddy.

Students expressed satisfaction with Covid safety guidelines at the centres; however some raised concerns over the number of tests being conducted for the hostellers.

“We are at least 3,000-4,000 students living in the hostels. The authorities are lying about two positive cases. We know there are more. Conducting tests for only 10 per cent of inmates is not enough," a student said.