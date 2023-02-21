  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 20 Feb 2023 Woman summoned for f ...
Nation, In Other News

Woman summoned for failing to take care of ailing mom, 96

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIKANTH GODAVARTHI
Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:07 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:07 am IST
Mallamma had to return three grams of gold jewellery gifted to her by her mother at the time of her marriage. (Photo By Arrangement)
 Mallamma had to return three grams of gold jewellery gifted to her by her mother at the time of her marriage. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: A 68-year-old woman who had just undergone cataract surgery was forced to travel more than 266 kilometres for roughly five hours, from Hyderabad to Warangal in Warangal district, after being summoned by village elders. There, surrounded by the elders, Mallamma had to return three grams of gold jewellery gifted to her by her mother at the time of her marriage. The accusation: She had failed to take care of her 96-year-old ailing mother.

More than 13 years after the Supreme Court ruled that community-based parallel courts were unconstitutional, "ooru (village) panchayats” much like khap panchayats, run by community elders, are still prevalent in Telangana, particularly in the interiors of rural Warangal. Villages are still under the control of panchayats, whose unconstitutional decrees regularly strike fear in the people.

Mallamma was admitted to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam on January 27, for cataract surgery as part of the government's eye health initiative Kanti Velugu, on the same day her 96-year-old mother was hospitalised in Velbelly village due to age-related ailments.

Later that day, she received a phone call from her brothers telling her that their mother had been admitted to a hospital and that she needed to take care of her.

After the surgery, Mallamma was discharged on January 31, and the medical staff recommended that she avoid travel or moving heavy objects. Her vision began to improve, but her joy was short-lived when she received a repeat phone call from her five brothers and nephews informing her that she needed to be present at a panchayat in her village for not attending to her ailing mother.

The point of dispute was the three grams of gold that Mallamma had received as a gift from her mother, and her brothers wanted her to return it for not attending to her mother. The panchayat issued a decree requiring her to return the gold or face a boycott by the community. Mallamma had little recourse but to return the gold, but not before posing a query concerning the land received by the five brothers from her ailing mother.

"I was unable to care for her while I was in the hospital for eye surgery. My brothers, who inherited two acres of property from my mother, reside in the village and could have cared for her. I believe this was a unilateral decision pushed on me by the village elders at the behest of my brothers, whose primary want was gold," Mallamma told this correspondent.

Although these "ooru panchayats", which are made up of 10 to 15 local elders, lack a constitutional basis and are not legitimate courts, villagers congregate around them to obtain quick, unchallenged judgments on a variety of issues, including family disputes, land matters, matrimonial discord and property rights, among others.

These extrajudicial and regressive edicts, according to Mallamma, are frequently granted in favour of persons who lure them with money, liquor, chicken and meat.

 With little access to the legal system, the impoverished and illiterate people in these villages are more often at the mercy of the elders, fearing expulsion from the community. No political party wants to take on the village elders because they have large support base and use hegemonic edicts to control the masses.

...
Tags: sarojini devi eye hospital, warangal, mallamma, supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Revanth Reddy’s Haath Se Haath Jodo pada yatra is entering the Hanamkonda Assembly segment on Monday. (Photo: Twitter: @revanth_anumula)

Group politics may prove costly to Congress in Warangal

The Pulichintala reservoir and a few villages felt minor tremors. (DC Image)

Seismic recording system at Pulichintala project defunct, fails to record tremor

Giving details, the law officer said 11 convicts were sentenced to death by the trial court and 20 others granted life term in the case. (Representational Image)

Will seek death penalty for 11 Godhra train burning convicts. Gujarat tells SC

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the police asked for a bribe. Later, the constable tried to pull the keys of the tractor, being in motion, had driven itself on the legs of the constable. (Representional Image: DC)

Accused in hit and run case gets bail



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian cheetahs to be released into the wild in a month

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI file Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->