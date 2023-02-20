  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 20 Feb 2023 Minor tremor recorde ...
Nation, In Other News

Minor tremor recorded on TS-AP border nothing to worry about,says expert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Feb 20, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2023, 7:18 am IST
The tremor that lasted a few seconds was felt at about 7.30 am near the Pulichintala reservoir. (DC File Image)
 The tremor that lasted a few seconds was felt at about 7.30 am near the Pulichintala reservoir. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: The borders of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh near Suryapet district experienced a minor tremor of 3 magnitude on the Richter scale on Sunday morning.

The tremor that lasted a few seconds was felt at about 7.30 am near the Pulichintala reservoir in Andhra Pradesh with its epicenter at Chintalapalem in Suryapet district in Telangana. Several villages bordering both the states felt the mild tremor. No damage or casualties were reported.

Dr Purnachandra Rao, chief scientist and head, environmental seismology of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) said, “These minor earthquakes keep occurring and are a common phenomenon, especially in the river belts.These river belts have faults or fissures in the ground because of the flowing water, which are prone for earthquakes, and Krishna and Godavari River belts are no exceptions. The river belts are essentially prone to earthquakes.”

Dr Rao said that areas which had reservoirs have a tendency to trigger earthquakes, owing to the water load. However, this reservoir-triggered seismicity was not established for the region and was only a possibility. Moreover, Godavari fault lines experience higher magnitude quakes as compared to the Krishna River, where the tremor was felt on Sunday.

Dr Rao urged the residents not to panic or fear as the region of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was not on any tectonic plate and was a very safe region. It had a very less possibility of a major earthquake of a large magnitude, he said.

...
Tags: pulichintala, mild tremors, suryapet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Strong earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits New Zealand
Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey

Latest From Nation

Uddhav Thackeray fell at Sharad Pawar's feet for CM's post: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI file photo)

Miscreants pelt stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Delhi

JNU NSUI General Secretary Ganpat Chaudhary (in picture) said that ABVP members kept the portrait at the JNUSU office without permission, after which other students removed it. — ANI

NSUI rebuts ABVP's allegation, says Shivaji's portrait was kept without permission

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

Maharashtra, Karnataka to get PM's infra boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23, in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing, from New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->