AP Governor designate Abdul Nazeer to take charge on Feb. 24

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan is going to be relieved of his office on February 22, while the Governor designate and retired Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer will take charge on February 24.

The state government is making all necessary arrangements to give a grand farewell to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. Earlier, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the services of Biswabhusan Harichandan to the state.

The state government is making arrangements for Abdul Nazeer’s swearing-in at a programme to be held on February 24.