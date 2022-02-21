Tirupati to celebrate its 892nd birthday on Feb 24, says YSRC MLA

Producing some ancient inscriptions related to the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar told the media on Sunday that these were found at the TTD run Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

Tirupati: The denizens of the temple city are gearing up to observe the formation day of Tirupati on February 24, coinciding with the day saint philosopher Sri Ramanujacharya laid the foundation stone for erecting the holy city in Year 1130.

Producing some ancient inscriptions related to the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar told the media on Sunday that these were found at the TTD run Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati. “These are proof that it was on Feb. 24, 1130 that Sri Ramanujacharya laid the foundation stone for this city.”

“The Govindaraja temple and its four mada streets with agraharas for priests and brahmins and other localities near the temple were formed later. Gradually, these transformed Tirupati into one of the iconic places of Hindu worship," he stated.

“We all along had no idea when this city was born. The inscriptions recently found at the Govindaraja Swamy Temple have clearly established the birth-date of Tirupati. The municipal corporation will henceforth celebrate Feb 24 every year as the birthday of Tirupati city,” the YSRC MLA said.

Explaining about the series of events scheduled on Feb. 24 in connection with the 892nd birthday of Tirupati, a series of special rituals will be held at the temple. This will be followed by a colourful procession along the four mada streets encircling the temple in the heart of the city.