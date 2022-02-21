Nation Other News 20 Feb 2022 Locals 'enjoy&# ...
Nation, In Other News

Locals 'enjoy' free milk after container overturns

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 12:49 am IST
According to police, the milk container was coming to Hyderabad from Kandukur
Upon noticing the container and milk spilling over, locals rushed in large numbers with buckets, plastic bottles and cans to collect whatever quantity of milk they could. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: People from Kandkur in Rachakonda limits walked home with bottles and buckets of free milk on Sunday when a tanker transporting milk overturned in the area. Police booked the driver for negligent driving in the wrong lane. A JCB was brought in later to tow the vehicle and ease traffic flow.

According to police, the milk container was coming to Hyderabad from Kandukur. The driver lost control while applying a sudden brake to avoid a head-on collision with a tipper.

 

“The lorry overturned after hitting the tipper coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the container was on the wrong road. A case has been booked against him,” said police.

Upon noticing the container and milk spilling over, locals rushed in large numbers with buckets, plastic bottles and cans to collect whatever quantity of milk they could.

