Karnataka govt resumes 'Grama Vaastavya' programme as COVID situation eases

GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Feb 20, 2022, 11:30 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2022, 11:30 am IST
The BJP government initiated the Village Stay programme about two years ago to bridge the gap between the villages and authorities
 Revenue Minister R Ashoka interacting with the people at Kokkarne village during the Grama Vastavya programme. (Photo by arrangement)

Udupi: As the COVID situation has eased, the Karnataka government has resumed the Grama Vastavya (Village Stay) programme from February 19. The programme initiated by Revenue Minister R. Ashoka was temporarily suspended due to pandemic.

The Revenue Minister restarted the programme at Kokkarne and Arooru villages in Udupi district. The programme was held in 247 places across the state on Saturday.

 

The BJP government initiated the Village Stay programme about two years ago to bridge the gap between the villages and district administration authorities. The Deputy Commissioner of each district and the Tahsildars of the Taluks will visit a village on the third Saturday of every month, will listen to the grievances of the residents and resolve the issues.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka along with elected representatives and the team of officials were given a grand traditional welcome by the villagers. 

He listened to the villagers’ grievances and launched various facilities at Kokkarne. During the interaction with the people, the minister sat on the ground amidst the villagers and avoided the sofa on the stage.

 

The Minister directed the officials to take necessary steps to solve the longstanding problems of the villagers.

The minister also visited the Olabail village and interacted with members of Kudubi community. He also visited Aroor village, interacted with the people, and stayed there.

“Earlier villagers had to go to district headquarters to access the government services. But we are reversing the order and making officials come to you. Government is coming to your doorstep to solve your problem,” the minister told villagers.

 

“The officials and elected representatives can understand the ground reality when they visit the village,” he added.

The Minister had discussions with the student community at the Morarji Desai Residential School hostel on Saturday and stayed there.

