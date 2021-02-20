Nation Other News 20 Feb 2021 Showers across Telan ...
Showers across Telangana, hailstorms too; dry weather likely in coming days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2021, 3:59 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2021, 9:03 am IST
Several areas in Hyderabad like Khairatabad, Mehdipatnam, Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, and LB Nagar experienced sharp showers
Met department stated on Friday that there were isolated instances of hailstorms in Warangal (Rural), Mahbubabad, and Mulugu districts. — PTI file photo
Hyderabad: Monsoon-like weather conditions descended over the city and several parts of the state since Thursday evening, resulting in spells of heavy intermittent rain through Friday.

While the city experienced thunderstorms and lightning past midnight, the sky turned cloudy by Friday afternoon. Several areas like Khairatabad, Mehdipatnam, Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, and LB Nagar experienced sharp showers.

 

Weather officials had predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of the state, as also thunderstorms, since Thursday. It stated on Friday that there were isolated instances of hailstorms in Warangal (Rural), Mahbubabad, and Mulugu districts.

The weather department said the next few days could experience dry weather all over the state.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society that runs automated weather stations, Patigadda in Secunderabad received 2.1 cm of rainfall since Friday morning till 8 pm. Musheerabad, Nampally, and Charminar too received rainfall between 1.5 and 1.9 cm, while one cm of rainfall was recorded at Marredpally, Saidabad, and Shaikpet.

 

Almost all areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits received rain. There was no report of any major disruption due to Friday's rainfall.

Elsewhere in the state, IMD said, Parkal in Warangal district received 5 cm of rain, the highest in the state since Thursday.

Tags: showers in telangana, monsoon-like weather in hyderabad, weather officials predict light to moderate rainfall, hailstorms in warangal mahabubabad mulugu districts, charminar patigadda receive rain, showers in telangana during summer 2021
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


