Kuwait resumes direct flights from 35 countries, including India, from tomorrow

Following the resumption of direct flights, guest workers can go to Kuwait and head for the 14-day quarantine. — Representational image/AFP

NIZAMABAD: The Kuwait government has resumed direct flight services from 35 countries including India from Monday. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait issued orders in this regard. The decision would help guest workers from India easily reach Kuwait for their employment.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, direct flight services were suspended to and from Kuwait since September last year. As a result, guest workers were forced to travel to Dubai where they had to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

They could travel onwards to Kuwait only after that, where they faced another 14-day quarantine. It cost the guest workers about Rs 50,000 in additional expenses.

Following the resumption of direct flights, guest workers can go to Kuwait and head for the 14-day quarantine. They will need to book hotel rooms in Kuwait, and the authorities advised foreigners, especially the guest workers, to enroll details in the Kuwait App and get hotel reservation, otherwise they will be repatriated to their native countries.