World Middle East 20 Feb 2021 Kuwait resumes direc ...
World, Middle East

Kuwait resumes direct flights from 35 countries, including India, from tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 21, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 12:12 am IST
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, direct flight services were suspended to and from Kuwait since September last year
Following the resumption of direct flights, guest workers can go to Kuwait and head for the 14-day quarantine. — Representational image/AFP
 Following the resumption of direct flights, guest workers can go to Kuwait and head for the 14-day quarantine. — Representational image/AFP

NIZAMABAD: The Kuwait government has resumed direct flight services from 35 countries including India from Monday. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait issued orders in this regard. The decision would help guest workers from India easily reach Kuwait for their employment.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, direct flight services were suspended to and from Kuwait since September last year. As a result, guest workers were forced to travel to Dubai where they had to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

 

They could travel onwards to Kuwait only after that, where they faced another 14-day quarantine. It cost the guest workers about Rs 50,000 in additional expenses.

Following the resumption of direct flights, guest workers can go to Kuwait and head for the 14-day quarantine. They will need to book hotel rooms in Kuwait, and the authorities advised foreigners, especially the guest workers, to enroll details in the Kuwait App and get hotel reservation, otherwise they will be repatriated to their native countries.

...
Tags: direct flight services to kuwait resume, no halting at dubai for migrant workers, no additional cost for quarantine in dubai, direct flight services to kuwait from 35 countries


Latest From World

This video frame grab taken from footage recorded in mid-June 2020 and released by China Central Television (CCTV) on January 20, 2021 shows Chinese (foreground) and Indian soldiers (R, background) during an incident where troops from both countries clashed in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley, in the Karakoram Mountains in the Himalayas. (Photo by - / CCTV / AFP)

China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with Indian Army

The bill, if passed by both the chambers of the Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden would bring citizenship to millions of foreign nationals. (Representational Image/PTI)

US Citizenship Bill to help many Indians

Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan (Twitter@ParveenKaswan)

Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan played key role in NASA Mars rover landing

In this undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (Indian Ministry of Defence / AFP)

China admits 5 military officers, soldiers killed in Galwan clash with Indian Army



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Little Amal, a puppet, is all set to traverse the world in support of refugees

Little Amal

UAE grants 10-year golden residency visa to more professionals

The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families, the Gulf News reported

Pfizer or Sinopharm? US or China? 'Vaccine diplomacy' in Middle East

The Jewish state has also ordered millions of doses of the vaccine developed by fellow US firm Moderna, the least ordered vaccine in the region so far. (Photo:AFP)

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

Women wearing face masks against the coronavirus walk past United Arab Emirates and Israeli flags at the Peace Bridge in Netanya, Israel. (AP)

Kerala nurse, a corona warrior in Oman, succumbs to COVID

Representational image (AFP photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham