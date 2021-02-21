Nation Other News 20 Feb 2021 Air India flight hit ...
Nation, In Other News

Air India flight hits electric pole while taxiing at Vijayawada airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2021, 4:34 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 4:34 am IST
The aircraft was carrying 64 passengers and six crew members at that time. All of them were reported to be safe
The aircraft had arrived from Doha with 19 passengers for Vijayawada and the rest for Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, the next destination. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)
 The aircraft had arrived from Doha with 19 passengers for Vijayawada and the rest for Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, the next destination. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: Seventy-one persons on board an Air India Express flight had a lucky escape when a wing of the aircraft hit an electric pole while the aircraft taxiing to the terminal building at the Vijayawada international airport at Gannavaram near the city on Saturday.

The aircraft had arrived from Doha with 19 passengers for Vijayawada and the rest for Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, the next destination. The aircraft was carrying 64 passengers and six crew members at that time. All of them were reported to be safe. Flight IX 1676 is operated once a week on the Doha-Vijayawada-Tiruchirapalli route.

 

Vijayawada airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao said, "While taxiing, the pilot took a wrong turn and hit an electric pole at 4.52 pm. All passengers and crew are safe.”

The aircraft suffered some damage. The airport director said it had been grounded.

“We have made arrangements for Vijayawada-bound passengers to reach their destinations while an alternative flight is being arranged for those who were to fly onward to Tiruchirapalli,” Madhusudhana Rao said.

...
Tags: air india flight, vijayawada airport, flight hits electric pole in vijayawada airport
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Metroman E Sreedharan (PTI)

‘Metro Man’ courts row, calls Vijayan an autocrat

Srinivas Rao visited various areas in the city under municipal election campaign in support of YSRC candidates. (Photo: ANI)

AP minister slams Naidu, BJP for their ‘immoral’ politics

On February 27, the silence that enveloped Ravindra Bharati will be broken when the auditorium will host Uttar Dakshin, a musical jugalbandi concert of Hindustani and Carnatic music. (Representational Photo: Facebook page of Abhishek Raghuram)

Ravindra Bharati to ring once again with music

He has promised voters free medical diagnoses like B.P., diabetes and other tests, with cable TV connection and free ration thrown in for one year. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Candidate promises freebies, including BP, sugar tests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian tourists boost cash registers in Maldives

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (Twitter@DrSJaishankar)

Ulfa-I threatens to take 'ultimate step' next week on 2 captive employees of Quippo

Though the exact whereabouts of the kidnapped employees were not known to police, security sources feared that they have been taken to neighbouring Myanmar where a united front of banned outfit United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFWSEA) and other rebel bodies have their base camps. — Representational image

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

CAA will be implemented after COVID vaccination ends: Amit Shah

Process of granting Indian Citizenship including to the Matua community of West Bengal, will begin once the process of COVID vaccination has ended (Image source: PTI)

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham