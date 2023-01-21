  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Education 20 Jan 2023 We avoid using the d ...
Education

We avoid using the dirty washrooms, say girls in Telangana govt schools

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jan 21, 2023, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 7:54 am IST
Several representations by teachers and headmasters to the director of education seeking appointment of enough regular cleaners, have gone down the drain. (P Surendra/DC)
 Several representations by teachers and headmasters to the director of education seeking appointment of enough regular cleaners, have gone down the drain. (P Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: ‘I am scared to use the washroom’, ‘I hold the urge to use the toilet until I reach home’, ‘I feel like puking as soon as I enter the washroom’, are the cries common among students, teachers and principals in government schools and junior colleges in the state. Holding the urge to use the washroom for several hours, drinking less water in order to avoid using the toilet and missing classes by staying home, especially during the first three days of menstruation, have become commonplace, so to say.

Aamena, a class seven student in a government school, said that toilets are not cleaned for years together and all girls from class 1-10 are compelled to use the same washroom.

“There is no water supply nor are there mugs or buckets in the toilets. Primary students defecate inside and outside the toilet, which is not cleaned for days. Not only do the toilets stink but the nauseating smell spreads to the classrooms. I feel like vomiting the moment I enter the toilet. It is only after we complain to teachers that someone is sent to clean the washrooms,” she said. She has stopped drinking water while in school.

Meanwhile, junior college students said that menstrual pads are thrown in the washrooms as there are no dustbins. It was ditto with government school students.

“There is water supply in the washrooms but there are no mugs. Not once have we seen soap in the toilets. The washrooms are filled with flies and used pads,” said many intermediate students.

Meanwhile, teachers and headmasters have said that they go to their homes or nearby restaurants or to a friend’s house to use the toilet during their break or free hours or during emergencies in between classes. ‘My health has been badly affected. I stopped using the dirty washrooms,” said a government school headmaster. A lecturer added that she travels all the way to her home, 20 minutes away from the college to use the washroom after she developed a UTI infection.

Not only is it directly affecting the health of students and teachers but also academics as they are unable to stay focused.

Meanwhile, several representations by teachers and headmasters to the director of education seeking  appointment of enough regular cleaners, have gone down the drain. The officials have turned a deaf ear to complaints regarding unsafe and unhygienic conditions of classrooms and washrooms in government schools and junior colleges.

...
Tags: washrooms, school toilet, government schools, junior colleges, menstruation, no water supply, stink, drinking water, soap, flies, intermediate students, emergencies, academics
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Education

According to the report, among the US universities that enrol the most students from Hyderabad are those in California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad sent more students to US than Mumbai, Delhi

Ph.D. admissions were rejected to the students by the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. — PTI File Image

Agriculture university students rejected in ICAR admissions

The Governor was speaking at the convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) on Thursday.––DC File Image

Varsities must focus on R&D, viable projects: Governor

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

Jagan calls for job-oriented curriculum and certified online courses for students



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Education

Hyderabad sent more students to US than Mumbai, Delhi

According to the report, among the US universities that enrol the most students from Hyderabad are those in California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. (Representational Image: DC)

Jagan calls for job-oriented curriculum and certified online courses for students

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

TSBC study circles to offer free coaching for TSPSC Group-I mains

According to Telangana State BC study circles Director K. Aloke Kumar, 182 candidates who were trained for Group-I preliminary test by the BC Study circles/centres in the State had qualified for the main examination.(Photo: www.tspsc.gov.in)

Only 70 per cent of the syllabus over, say inter students in Telangana

According to a few principals, they still have a lot of time to finish the portion, even as final exams begin in March. — DC Image

Telangana government schools scramble to finish Class X syllabus, no time to revise

Textbooks were given late and there is a lack of teachers in most government schools. (Representative Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->