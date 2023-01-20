  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 20 Jan 2023 SC collegium reitera ...
Nation, In Other News

SC collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as judge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Jan 20, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)
 Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its November 11, 2021 recommendation for the appointment of advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court, stressing that it needs to be processed expeditiously.

The collegium brushed aside the government's objection to his being a gay and in an intimate relationship with a Swiss national.

The collegium said that Saurabh Kirpal possesses “competence, integrity and intellect” and has been “open” about his orientation and never been surreptitious about it. 

Stating that the “overwhelmingly positive aspects of the candidature of Shri Saurabh Kirpal must, therefore, weigh in the balance”, the collegium unanimously resolved to “reiterate its recommendation dated November 11, 2021 for appointment of Shri Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge of the Delhi High Court which needs to be processed expeditiously.”

The statement adopted by the collegium — comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph - on January  18 said that Saurabh Kirpal “possesses competence, integrity and intellect” and his  appointment will “add value” and provide “inclusion and diversity” to the High Court.

Reiterating recommendation for the appointment of Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi High Court judge, the collegium found nothing new in the Research and Analysis Wing’s two communications about Saurabh Kirpal’s intimate relationship with a Swiss national of same sex.

Referring to communications from R&AW, the collegium said that it does not reflect any apprehension in regard to the individual conduct or behaviour of the Swiss partner of Saurabha Kirpal having a bearing on national security.
“There is no reason to pre-suppose that the partner of the candidate, who is a Swiss National, would be inimically disposed to our country, since the country of his origin is a friendly nation”, says the statement by the collegium posted on the top court’s website.

“Many persons in high positions including present and past holders of constitutional offices have and have had spouses who are foreign Nationals. Hence, as a matter of principle, there can be no objection to the candidature of Shri Saurabh Kirpal on the ground that his partner is a foreign National”, underlines the collegium statement.

Collegium referred to the Union Law Minister’s April 1, 2021, letter which said that though “homosexuality stands de-criminalised in India, nonetheless same-sex marriage still remains bereft of recognition either in codified statutory law or uncodified personal law in India” and the recommended candidate’s “ardent involvement and passionate attachment to the cause of gay-rights” would not rule out the possibility of bias and prejudice.

The collegium statement referring to the top court’s constitution bench judgment says “every individual is entitled to maintain their own dignity and individuality, based on sexual orientation.”

It further says that the fact that Saurabh Kirpal has been “open about his orientation is a matter which goes to his credit and as prospective candidate for judgeship, he has not been surreptitious about his orientation”.

In view of the constitutionally recognized rights which the candidate espouses, the collegium said it would be “manifestly contrary to the constitutional principles laid down by the Supreme Court to reject his candidature on that ground.”

...
Tags: supreme court collegium, delhi high court, saurabh kirpal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Collegium's tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: SC
Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | The hidden politics behind Supreme Court’s collegium

Latest From Nation

Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). (Photo by arrangement)

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre appoints Rubin Cherian as the General Manager

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. (PTI File Photo)

Yogi govt will chip in with $ 1 tn in India's $5 tn target: Brajesh Pathak

The stampede occurred during the distribution of Sankranti gifts at an event organised by Telugu Desam leader Vuyyuru Srinivas. (DC Photo)

Judicial inquiry starts into TD’s Sankranti Kanuka stampede incident

Opthalmologists being assisted by Asha workers and other doctors during the “Kanti Velugu” second phase at Kavadiguda Govt Communityhall in Hyderabad on Thursday .(Photo: S.Surender Reddy) 

Kanti Velugu kicks off across state, 1.6 lakh tests done on Day 1



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's plea against HC order over alleged rape

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.(Photo: ANI)

Karnataka makes masks compulsory during New Year celebrations

Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar appealed to senior citizens, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children to avoid crowded places. (Representational Image/AFP)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->